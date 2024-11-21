TEAM Energy is pleased to have successfully been awarded a place on the latest iteration of the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) G-Cloud Framework.



This allocation will help it to continue to support public sector organisations with their energy management and carbon reduction strategy through the use of our cloud-based services.



As energy costs continue to affect organisations across the UK, those in the public sector will be prioritising energy management as they work to towards a target of being net zero by 2030.



With limited funding for decarbonisation and carbon reduction projects organisations may look to adopt digital solutions to support them with managing their energy, reduce costs and measure energy efficiency efforts.



Using the G-Cloud 14 Framework, organisations can access TEAM’s suite of cloud-based services including its innovative Sigma sustainability and energy management software and tenant billing solutions.



With Sigma Sustainability and Energy Management software, councils, local government departments, NHS and other public sector organisations can access a Monitoring and Targeting (M&T) framework that helps them take a systematic approach to the tracking, analysing, and optimising of energy use. The implementation of a M&T solution can empower organisations to monitor their energy data and secure energy efficiency gains, as well as measuring their Greenhouse Gas emissions and driving their carbon reduction targets.



Commenting on the announcement, Sales Manager for TEAM, Pete Morrell said:



“As public sector organisations strive to meet their energy and sustainability goals by 2030, we recognise the challenges of managing large, diverse energy estates, understanding large volumes of data and working towards fast approaching emissions targets with restricted funding and resource.



“Through the latest version of G-Cloud framework, we can offer public sector organisations a more effective and cost-efficient route to adopting technology to support their energy and carbon management, hassle free.”



G-Cloud 14 is the latest iteration of the Government procurement framework that provides public sector customers with an alternative route to procuring digital services, helping them avoid traditional procurement processes that can often be lengthy and constrain buying decisions. Hosted via the Digital Marketplace, each iteration of the framework offers organisations innovative technology solutions to meet their unique industry challenges.



TEAM’s profile can be accessed via the online Digital Marketplace here.







ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins/Charlotte Bland – Marketing and PR Executive / Marketing Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0) 01908 690018 Ext 204 /

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com / cbland@teamenergy.com

EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ

www.teamenergy.com





About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.