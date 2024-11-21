This milestone signifies Rudells' commitment to excellence in quality, service and value, bringing world-class luxury to Birmingham city centre

West Midlands luxury retailer, Rudell The Jewellers, proudly unveiled its third showroom on New Street, Birmingham, on November 11, 2024.



The grand opening was marked by the distinguished presence of the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Ken Wood, and the Lady Mayoress, Mrs Barbara Wood, who joined the Rudells team and guests in celebrating this momentous occasion.



The event commenced with the Lord Mayor officially cutting the ribbon, symbolising a new chapter in Rudells' storied history, which began in Wolverhampton in the 1930s. Guests were welcomed into the elegant showroom with glasses of champagne, setting the tone for a day of luxury.



Jon Weston, Managing Director of Rudell The Jewellers, led the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress on an exclusive tour of the showroom. During the tour, Mr Weston introduced the exquisite collections of jewellery and watches that Rudells is celebrated for, including their exclusive showcase of Patek Philippe, the world-renowned Swiss watchmaker, now a proud addition to the Rudells family and the only brand of its kind available in Birmingham.



“We are honoured to have the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress join us for this special occasion,” said Jon Weston. “This new showroom on New Street is the culmination of years of planning and dedication, and we are thrilled to bring the Rudells tradition of excellence to the heart of Birmingham. With our unique partnership with Patek Philippe and a range of other prestigious brands, this location will offer an incredible luxury experience within the city centre.”



Located in the iconic Burlington Arcade, the showroom’s design captures elegance with a contemporary edge. At 4,000 square feet over two floors, the showroom showcases an array of renowned names, including Chopard, Messika, Fope, Mikimoto, Roberto Coin, and Georg Jensen.



The opening welcomed the showroom's first clients, who had the opportunity to experience Rudells' unparalleled service and admire the curated selection of fine jewellery and timepieces. With champagne flowing and the showroom sparkling with brilliance, the event was a resounding success, capturing the spirit of luxury and community.



The new showroom continues Rudell The Jewellers' legacy of providing exceptional quality, service, and expertise. With expert staff on hand to guide clients through the intricate details of diamonds, gemstones, and timepieces, the showroom is poised to become a cornerstone of Birmingham’s thriving retail scene.



This milestone signifies Rudells' commitment to excellence in quality, service and value, bringing world-class luxury to Birmingham city centre.



The team looks forward to welcoming new clients and loyal patrons alike to the New Street showroom, where every visit promises a journey through the finest collections of jewellery, gifts and timepieces.







