This Christmas, London-based Prsnt is redefining how we celebrate and connect with loved ones through thoughtful, instant gifting. The app allows users to send a wide range of personalised gifts in just 20 seconds, combining speed, sustainability, and meaningful connection—perfect for the busy holiday season or any special occasion.



How Prsnt Works

Imagine you need to send a gift:



Open the app and browse through 200 UK High Street brands.

Choose a gift—perhaps a luxury hamper from Marks & Spencer or a Costa Coffee treat.

Add a personal touch with a video message.

Enter the recipient’s mobile number and hit send.

That’s it. The recipient receives a link to view your message, unwrap their gift digitally, and get a code to redeem online or in-store. Gifting has never been easier or more thoughtful.



Why Prsnt is the Perfect Gifting Solution



Instant and Effortless: Send a meaningful gift in just 20 seconds, ideal for last-minute occasions or spontaneous celebrations.

Personalised and Thoughtful: Add a video message to make every gift unique and heartfelt.

Sustainable and Modern: No packaging or delivery waste—Prsnt is the eco-friendly alternative to traditional gifting.

Wide Range of Options: With gifts ranging from £3 to £1,000, including brands like Nike, Fortnum & Mason, and The Body Shop, there’s something for every budget and occasion.

As one satisfied customer shared:

“I needed to send a gift but didn’t have time to get something for my friend. With Prsnt, I sent her a cocktail at a bar and added a video. She loved it, and it was so quick and easy!”



Thoughtful Gifting at the Speed of Life

Prsnt bridges the gap between convenience and care, ensuring no moment goes uncelebrated. CEO Omid Moallemi sums it up perfectly:

“We believe thoughtful gifting doesn’t have to take hours. With Prsnt, you can send a gift in just 20 seconds while retaining all the love and thought behind it. It’s about celebrating the moment and recognising someone special—even when life gets busy.”



A Gifting Revolution for the Holiday Season

From festive tins of Quality Street to premium spa experiences, Prsnt offers the perfect way to spread Christmas cheer instantly. And with reminders for special occasions and curated gift suggestions, the app takes the stress out of finding the right present for everyone on your list.



About Prsnt

Prsnt is a leading gifting platform that combines speed, sustainability, and personalisation. With partnerships spanning over 200 popular UK brands, the app delivers a modern, eco-friendly gifting experience—anytime, anywhere.



For more information, please contact:

Omid Moallemi

Founder

omid@prsnt.co.uk

www.prsnt.co.uk