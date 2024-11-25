Generous Britons are donating thousands to charity through an innovative new scheme - charity vending machines.

For the first time, Light the World vending machines, stocked with dozens of different donation pledges from a number of local, national and international charities, are in Britain this festive season.

The three specially-fitted vending machines are installed in Touchwood Shopping Centre, Solihull, until November 27, before moving to Spitalfields in East London, and then on to Manchester, with donation cards featuring a wide range of items including livestock, clothing, food and educational supplies.

They stock donation cards from seven charities, ranging from £3 to £400, so kind-hearted shoppers can decide exactly where their charitable contribution are spent.

Charities involved include FareShare, Jesuit Refugee Service, ShelterBox, Muslim Aid, The Felix Project, and iDE, as well as local charities Little Hearts Matter and Under One Sky.

Connor and Rosie O’Grady were the first people to make a donation in Solihull, and chose to support the local charity that helped their youngest son.

They live in Derby with their two children, Iris, four, and two-year-old Ernest, who was born with half a heart and underwent his first open heart surgery at just four days old.

Connor, an engineer, said: “Little Hearts Matter helped us when we needed it most, and we are incredibly grateful for their help and support.

“They’re a small charity, but the work they do is so important, and we were delighted to be able to support them with Light the World machines.”

The couple were the first to make a purchase at Touchwood, and selected Antenatal Pack, a £30 donation to Little Hearts Matter, a national charity based in Edgbaston that works to provide help and support to families of children born with half a working heart.

Stay-at-home mum Rosie added: “All the charities involved in the project are incredibly worthy causes, and I hope that a great many people will end up benefitting from Light the World machines.”

The charity vending machines will open in Spitalfields, East London, on Friday, November 29, where they will stay for two weeks before being moved to Spinningfields in Manchester, on December 15.

Every penny gifted through the Light the World machines will be going to the chosen cause.

Muslim Aid are one of the charity partners, and their offerings in the machines range from a £24 School Kit, to a £304 Clean Water for a Community project, which will provide safe, clean water to multiple families.

Mohammed Qasim, Muslim Aid Community Fundraising and Volunteer Coordinator, said: “It’s phenomenal to be involved with a project like this, and it’s something that should be celebrated.

“There is a realisation that the UK community needs more help, and Light the World machines are a way to do that.

“The multi-faith element to this project is really exciting me, as people from all faiths and walks of live are coming together to encourage giving and helping others.

“It is such a phenomenal way for all charities to increase their reach and exposure to the public, while providing real choice to members of the public who wish to donate.”

iDE are a global charity dedicated to ending poverty through creating entrepreneurial programmes and robust market ecosystems, within a number of sectors, including agriculture, gender equality and sanitation.

Their donation cards include a chicken, priced £8, offering sustainable nutrition and income for a rural family, and a high quality goat, for £42, which will supply marketable produce, such as milk and cheese, with fewer resources than a cow or buffalo would require.

Elizabeth Welch, iDE Chief Executive Officer, said: “Each gift designated to iDE will go directly towards our work powering entrepreneurs to end poverty and creating prosperity for last-mile communities.”

Other items on offer include a £3 mosquito net from ShelterBox, an international charity that supports people to rebuild their lives after disaster or conflict.

Light the World machines are being brought to the UK by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as part of their annual Light the World Christmas initiative, which this year is seeing machines being installed in more than 100 locations across 15 countries.

Elder Alan Phillips, a General Authority and senior ecclesiastical leader for the Church, said: “This initiative offers a powerful way for individuals and communities to reach out and make a difference.

“With the Light the World machines, everyone has the opportunity to engage in meaningful acts of service that extend beyond our immediate circles, fostering kindness and strengthening community bonds.”

The charity vending machines will be in London until December 11, before being installed in Manchester, where they will remain until Christmas.

