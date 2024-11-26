Innovative lifestyle brand MINISO has put together a comprehensive Christmas gift guide covering a wide range of categories, including ‘Gifts for her’, ‘Gifts for Secret Santa’ and ‘Gifts for kids’, with prices starting at £1.99.



You can browse MINISO’s full Christmas offering, such as their signature iconic pop culture character product, as well as their more minimalist lifestyle and beauty collections online and in-store at multiple UK locations, including their flagship store on Oxford Street, London.



You can find the full gift guide and corresponding imagery, here: https://we.tl/t-iFdqIRKsVC



For further information, imagery or samples, please get in touch with charlotte@taskpr.com