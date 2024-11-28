sophisticated, out-of-the-box compliance, risk management, and fraud detection capabilities

The insurance sector’s latest collaboration combines Fadata's expertise in insurance software solutions with FRISS's cutting-edge AI-driven technology.



Fadata, a leading provider of insurance core software solutions, and FRISS, a pioneer in Trust Automation, are excited to announce that they have entered into a solution partnership to bring sophisticated, out-of-the-box compliance, risk management, and fraud detection capabilities to the market.



Together, FRISS and Fadata will provide insurers with integrated real-time compliance and risk assessment capabilities within the INSIS platform, enabling real-time underwriting decisions based on the insurer's risk appetite, as well as AI-powered fraud detection capabilities to identify suspicious claims automatically. In doing so, insurers are set to benefit from increased operational efficiency, reduced claim losses, accelerated digital transformation, and notably, enhanced customer trust, providing insurers with a strategic position and poignant message to boost competitiveness. The solution's modular and customizable nature ensures that it can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each insurer, which will support them in staying ahead as demands change in the fluid market.



Neyko Bratoev, Head of Fadata Ecosystem, said, “Fadata is excited to join forces with FRISS and underline our commitment to enabling insurance companies to achieve operational excellence. Integrating FRISS's advanced AI-powered compliance, risk mitigation, and fraud detection technology with our robust insurance software solutions, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled offering to the insurance market. FRISS has a proven track record of providing insurers with real-time, actionable insights to automate trust throughout the policy lifecycle, making them a reliable partner to serve our clients."



Bas de Graaf, Global Partner Manager at FRISS, added, “We are excited to partner with Fadata to bring our Trust Automation Platform to a wider audience. Our compliance, risk underwriting, and claims analytics capabilities streamline processes for trustworthy and honest customers while automatically preventing fraud attempts. This collaboration is a testament to the synergy between our technologies and our shared vision of transforming the insurance industry. Together, we will empower insurers to make informed decisions, minimize risks, and protect their customers and assets. Organizations that focus on enhancing trust will be able to start building the relationships their customers demand and deserve.”



About FRISS



What would your processes look like if you could instantly trust your customers? Knowing when to trust keeps you in control of your processes – automating as much as possible. FRISS is the leading provider of Trust Automation Solutions for P&C insurers. Their real-time, data-driven scores and insights give instant confidence and understanding of the inherent risks of all customers and interactions.



Based on next generation technology, FRISS allows you to confidently manage trust throughout the insurance value chain – from the first quote all the way through claims and investigations when needed.



Because speed and convenience have altogether redefined what it means to serve consumers, it is time to start building the relationships your customers demand and deserve.



About Fadata



Fadata boasts the super-power to build the future of insurance. With a heritage spanning over three decades, we are a leading provider of software for insurance companies globally and deliver a highly flexible SaaS model. Together with our customers and our partners we have created an expert community that is driving customer engagement, innovation and business value, making change happen and impacting millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Serbia, Peru and Malaysia, Fadata is backed by Private Equity Riverside and Lowell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu, and join us on LinkedIn to stay in touch.

Media contact:



Kerri Chard

The PR Room

Email: kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 333 9398 296