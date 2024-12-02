Best in Enterprise Tech Startups revealed



London, UK – December 2nd, 2024 – The Tech Trailblazers Awards, the first independent global technology awards program dedicated to the B2B technology startup ecosystem, is delighted to announce its 2024 winners and runners-up.



Now in its 13th year, the Tech Trailblazers Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the most innovative and impactful startups globally. This year's entries across 16 categories showcased cutting-edge advancements in technology, including AI, security, sustainable tech, and beyond.



The cybersecurity enterprise tech startup sector has been a standout area of growth and innovation, as reflected in the 2024 Tech Trailblazers Awards. This year's Security Trailblazers winner, Risk Ledger, along with runners-up DeNexus, Entro Security, and LightBeam, demonstrate the increasing importance of securing our connected world. With cyber threats evolving rapidly, startups in this sector are not only addressing critical challenges but also paving the way for new standards in digital trust and safety, making cybersecurity a vital focus in today’s technology landscape.



Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer and Founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, commented:

"Each year, we are inspired by the ingenuity and resilience of startups driving innovation in the global tech ecosystem. From groundbreaking advancements in cybersecurity to transformative solutions in AI, IoT, and beyond, the 2024 winners and runners-up exemplify the spirit of trailblazing. We are proud to be a part of this journey, providing these remarkable startups with a platform for recognition and growth."



The 2024 Tech Trailblazers Category Winners and Runners-Up



AI Trailblazers



• WINNER: SandboxAQ (USA)

• Runners-up: AutoScheduler AI (USA), Portal26 (USA)





Big Data Trailblazers



• WINNER: 1touch (USA)

• Runners-up: Hydrolix (USA), Radix IoT (USA)





Blockchain Trailblazers



• WINNER: ScoreDetect (UK)

• Runners-up: Crystal Intelligence (USA), Veriscope (UK)





Cloud Trailblazers



• WINNER: North (USA)

• Runners-up: Alkira (USA), CAST AI (USA), MaintainX (USA)





Developer Trailblazers



• WINNER: Solo.io (USA)

• Runners-up: Linarc (USA), View (USA)





Female CxO Trailblazer



• WINNER: Charley Zuidinga, CEO, Qualee (USA)

• Runners-up: Debbie Widjaja, CPO, Zero Gravity (UK), Emily Hodges, COO, Risk Ledger (UK)





FinTech Trailblazers



• WINNER: Farther (USA)

• Runners-up: Okoora (Switzerland), Zip (USA)





Firestarter Trailblazers



• WINNER: Xinnor (Israel)

• Runners-up: FalkorDB (Israel), Govrn (Belgium), Praxis Security Labs (Norway), Versori (USA)





Internet of Things Trailblazers



• WINNER: Asimily (USA)

• Runners-up: Blues (USA), Radix IoT (USA)





Investment Trailblazers



• WINNER: Innovation Works (USA)

• Runners-up: Merlin Ventures (USA), Trimble Inc. (USA)





Male CxO Trailblazer



• WINNER: Neil Briscoe, CTO & Founder, Enforza (UK)

• Runners-up: Avi Raivetz, CEO & Co-founder, Transcend Software (USA), Deepak Jain, CEO & Founder, Wink (USA)





Networking Trailblazers



• WINNER: Atsign Inc. (USA)

• Runners-up: Nile (USA), TeraSignal (USA)





Security Trailblazers



• WINNER: Risk Ledger (UK)

• Runners-up: DeNexus (USA), Entro Security (USA), LightBeam (USA)





Storage Trailblazers



• WINNER: Leil Storage (Estonia)

• Runners-up: Graid Technology Inc. (USA), Hammerspace (USA), Xinnor (Israel)





Sustainable Tech Trailblazers



• WINNER: Beewise (USA)

• Runners-up: ECL (USA), EVPassport (USA)





Telecoms Trailblazers



• WINNER: OXIO (USA)

• Runners-up: Gigs (USA), oneNav (USA)

________________________________________



About the Tech Trailblazers Awards

The Tech Trailblazers Awards is a global recognition platform for enterprise technology startups, celebrating innovation, impact, and entrepreneurial excellence. The Awards provide startups with unparalleled opportunities for networking, global exposure, and the prestige of being recognized as leaders in their fields.



Participation in the Awards has catalyzed funding conversations, boosted brand recognition, and provided invaluable industry connections for countless startups.



For more information, visit www.techtrailblazers.com or follow @techtrailblaze.

________________________________________



Media contact

Vicki Porter

Omarketing

vicki@omarketing.com



Links:

The TechTrailblazersAwards



the 2024winnersandrunners-up