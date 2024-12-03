HANNspree brings next-generation eye care display solutions to market, featuring the world’s most advanced Reflective LCD technology

Consumer electronics company, HANNspree has announced that it’s entering the eye care display market in 2025 with its new range of ecoVISION Paper Display (eVPD) products, featuring proprietary Reflective LCD (RLCD) technology.



HANNspree is perfectly positioned to deliver innovative display products due to the R&D and manufacturing expertise of its parent company, HannStar Display Corporation. The company operates three factories for LCD and LCM production where it champions environmental sustainability, having recently been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability.



Recently, HannStar made a breakthrough at its R&D centre in Taiwan, where they’re advancing the colour performance of RLCD technology through Argentum Birefringence. This new display technology has been certified for its sustainability and eye care benefits by TÜV Rheinland, and it’s already being put to good use in several products available on today’s market, including the HannsNote2 e-reader that launched in early-2024. HANNspree will continue to explore the unique benefits of this technology through a new eVPD product range of tablet computers, PC monitors, and digital signage displays.



Wei Wei Yin, HANNspree VP, comments: “Our entry into the eye care display market is motivated by our desire to support users who suffer from issues like PWM sensitivity, eye strain, and Computer Vision Syndrome. The ecoVISION Paper Display will make a big difference to their digital well-being. It’s a natural extension for us given our background in display manufacturing, and therefore, we’re confident that we can set new standards for eye care without compromising on performance.”



5 Eye Care Advantages of eVPD:

• Paper-like – Soft, diffuse reflection of ambient light that’s gentle on the eyes.

• True 8-bit – Comfortable, natural colour experience without dithering or FRC (Frame Rate Control).

• Flicker-free – Friendly, DC dimming to reduce the possibility of eye strain, especially among users who suffer from PWM sensitivity.

• Zero Blue-light – Passive diffusion of high-energy blue-light emissions from ambient light sources, including LED lighting and sunlight.

• Anti-glare – Clear readability in direct sunlight.



5 Performance Advantages of eVPD:

• Ultra-low Power – Up to 93% less electricity than LCD and up to 21% less than EPD (panel module only).

• Sunlight Readable – 30:1 ambient contrast ratio in all ambient lighting conditions (tested from 1000 to 100,000 lux brightness).

• Smooth Motion – Up to 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time for smooth video, web scrolling, and gaming.

• Vivid, Natural Colour – 16.7 million colors in a color space that reflects the natural color saturation of ambient light.

• Wide Temp. Range – Operates reliably at -20°C to 70°C temperatures, and can be stored at -30°C to 80°C.



While offering a paper-like look and feel that helps to alleviate eye strain, eVPD also delivers up to 16.7 million colours, up to 100Hz refresh rates, and a 5-millisecond response time for smooth, HD video playback. This creates opportunities for paper-like display technology to be used in a wide array of multimedia content applications.



HANNspree recognizes the demand for innovative displays that leverage its unique position as part of a globally recognized display manufacturing supply chain. With advanced production capabilities and a deep understanding of display technology, HANNspree will provide quality, reliability, and innovation, elevating user experiences, and expanding eVPD applications across industries.



The new eVPD will be available in various sizes and configurations to accommodate diverse applications. Several products, including the Hybri Monitor, Lumo Note, and Ambi Note, will be unveiled in early-2025.



--END--



About HANNspree

HANNspree is the green label display brand that stands for eye care and energy efficient performance. The company, which is based in Europe with offices in the UK and Germany, has been leading a green wave in display technology since 2005 when its sleek, energy efficient LCD products were first introduced to the market. HANNspree Ecovision™ launched in 2024 to advance next-generation energy efficiency, and to help a growing number of users who suffer from eye strain or Computer Vision Syndrome caused by emissive display technologies.



About HannStar

HannStar Display Corporation (TWSE:6116) is a flat panel display manufacturer, specializing in the innovation and commercialization of TFT-LCD technology. Since its establishment in 1998, HannStar has been devoted to advancing display technology, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, and exploring new product applications



