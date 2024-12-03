The company's proactive approach and strategic partnerships underscore its leadership in sustainability

Energy and carbon management consultancy, TEAM, set out to reach net zero by 2030, twenty years before the UK Government’s target.



As an initial measure of their commitment and as part of its Carbon Reduction Strategy, the company achieved carbon neutrality in 2023 through a process of offsetting emissions.



Their net zero approach focuses on reducing emissions to align with a 1.5°C trajectory, validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi). This is supported by best practices in energy management and efficiency tailored to their business type.



TEAM’s key emission reduction targets are to be met by improving energy efficiency in the office, enhancing solar PV generation, and reducing commuting emissions. There are other aims to select net zero suppliers for key outsourced services and its business travel emissions have already been reduced by prioritising remote meetings.



By the end of the financial year 2022/23, TEAM had made significant progress in reducing their carbon emissions, achieving a 28% decrease in overall emissions compared to the baseline year of 2018/19.





Reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions



In 2024, TEAM continued to make remarkable strides in its strategy, focusing on reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its Radian Court offices. The energy and carbon management consultancy has implemented several key initiatives to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.



One of the projects was the upgrade of external lighting to LED with occupancy sensors, which is expected to save up to 1.5 tonnes of CO2e per year. Additionally, the installation of suspended ceiling insulation pads has not only improved the working environment but also contributed to a carbon saving of over 500 kg CO2e annually.



In the IT department, TEAM increased the cooling temperature set points in the server room by 2°C, resulting in an estimated reduction of over 2 tonnes of CO2e per year. The company also transitioned to using Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) biodiesel for its standby power generator, reducing emissions by approximately 500 kg CO2e annually.





Timothy Holman, Head of Consultancy and net zero lead at TEAM, commented on the journey so far:



“When we drew up our carbon reduction strategy we made a big focus on data accuracy, something that we urge our customers to do.



“We established an accurate database and worked across departments to ensure the right emission factors were selected and built a foundation for the carbon reduction plan. Each step we have taken in our journey so far helps to pave the way for further implementations and we have clear picture of where we are going and how offset carbon credit purchases can help as a first step.”





Environmental partnerships



TEAM's commitment to environmental sustainability extends beyond its own operations. The Employee-Owned Business has enhanced its partnership with the Forest of Marston Vale, involving employees in tree planting activities to support local reforestation efforts.



Furthermore, TEAM has strengthened its position by joining and making a commitment to a number of important Net Zero and Environmental organisations, including the SME Climate Hub, the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA), the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), the Environmental Association for Universities and Colleges (EAUC), and the United Nations Global Compact.



These initiatives demonstrate TEAM's dedication to reducing its environmental impact through authentic action and collaboration with like-minded organisations. The company's proactive approach and strategic partnerships underscore its leadership in sustainability and its commitment to creating a better world.





About TEAM

TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.