The outlook for skin is looking moisturised, clear and calm this Christmas! Launching in Boots stores nationwide and on Boots.com, tolpa.® dermo face returns to the UK with a power line-up of ten skincare products designed to rebalance the skin’s barrier by taking a ‘less-is-more’ approach to the number of products in a skincare regime, whilst ensuring that each product used - works to the maximum effect. Developed by skincare scientists, tolpa.® dermo face products offer those suffering from three common skin issues (acne, rosacea and dehydration) a simple regime with products packed with skin actives to deliver a significant impact.



Launching a fresh line-up in Boots, the latest buzz in skincare, tolpa.® - is a dermocosmetics skincare range from Poland, where millions of products sell yearly. The tolpa.® dermo face range comprises nature-inspired, science-powered and dermatologically proven skincare products designed to deal with challenging skin issues. tolpa.® dermo face has already achieved cult status thanks to incredible consumer testimonials showcasing impressive results. tolpa.® dermo face skincare treatments are designed to address specific concerns including acne, rosacea and dehydration. tolpa.® lands in the ‘sweet spot’ between the natural and the scientific – benefiting from the best that nature has to offer, with formulations that are rigorously lab and dermatologically tested to help improve skin. With active ingredients blended at the optimum potency to deliver tangible results without irritation and tested and trialled under dermatologist-supervised conditions, tolpa.® delivers product textures formulated for comfort, with appealing fragrances, cooling effects and tone-evening benefits.



Give the gift of beautiful skin this Christmas with tolpa.® dermo face’s ten skin heroes – all available at Boots…OR keep these little skin treasures for yourself for a bit of ‘self-gifting’!



Sebio range for acne:

1. tolpa.® dermo face Sebio+ CICA Cream (40ml / RRP £10.99)

2. tolpa.® dermo face Sebio+ Face Wash Gel with 2 acids: AHA+LHA (195ml / RRP £8.99)

3. tolpa.® dermo face Sebio Max Effect 4 Molecule Serum (20ml / £9.99)



Rosacal range for rosacea:

4. tolpa.® dermo face Rosacal Micellar Liquid (400ml / RRP £8.99)

5. tolpa.® dermo face Rosacal Face & Eye Micellar Wash Gel (150ml / RRP £8.99)

6. tolpa.® dermo face Rosacal Strengthening Day Cream SPF10 (40ml / RRP £12.99)

7. tolpa.® dermo face Rosacal Regenerating Night Cream (40ml / RRP £12.99)



Lipidrio range for dryness:

8. tolpa.® dermo face Lipidrio Nourishing Regenerating Cream (day) (40ml / £12.99)

9. tolpa.® dermo face Lipidrio Nourishing Regenerating Cream-Oil (night) (40ml / RRP £12.99)

10. tolpa.® dermo face Lipidrio Nourishing Regenerating Eye Cream (10ml / RRP £12.99)



The power of tolpa.® dermo face is peat which is the 'DNA' of all tolpa.® dermo face skincare products. It has antibacterial and astringent properties. It contains potent antioxidants that, in conjunction with minerals, rejuvenate, regenerate, moisturise, soothe irritation and fight free radicals. It is well tolerated by sensitive skin making it more resistant to external factors. tolpa.® dermo face’s peat also stimulates the cell renewal processes, strengthens the skin's structure, protects it from drying and makes it less susceptible to irritation.



Agnieszka Hrycaj, Head of Product Department, tolpa.® said: “tolpa.® hits the perfect balance between nature and science by bringing the best from nature together with the latest in skincare science in each of its product formulations. They contain a range of active ingredients for remarkable results without causing skin irritation. tolpa’s sustainably-derived peat is our power ingredient that captures the true wonder of nature. The skin benefit results we have seen in our laboratory tests are truly astonishing.”



Tested & Proven: The benefits of the tolpa.® dermo face range are proven via lab and dermatological tests. Results show improvements in skin elasticity and moisture levels (TEWL), wrinkle reduction, minimisation of pore size and reduced sebum production and redness.



Pure & Safe: All tolpa.® dermo face products are allergy tested to be safe for sensitive skin with no irritating ingredients as well as cruelty free.



