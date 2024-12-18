Leading time series monitoring solution manages massive amount of data for Nevada clean energy project to optimize operation





Las Vegas, Nevada, December 18 2024 – VictoriaMetrics open source time-series database and monitoring solution and IHI Terrasun Solutions, a leading energy storage system integrator today announced their collaboration on one of North America’s largest clean energy projects.





The Gemini Solar + Storage project, which is carefully situated on less than 5,000 acres, is designed to provide clean energy for up to 10% of Nevada’s electricity needs during peak use times.





VictoriaMetrics’ advanced open source database and monitoring solution plays a pivotal role in optimizing the output from over 1.8 million solar modules and maintaining the battery health of its 1,4 GWh storage system, one of the largest in the world



Enterprise edition becomes the data management solution of choice



To effectively manage the vast amounts of data generated by Gemini's solar panels and battery storage systems, IHI Terrasun implemented a solution that could handle millions of metrics per second with exceptional accuracy and efficiency. Traditional data handling systems were inadequate due to their inability to scale with higher data demand, leaving the data science and data management teams at IHI Terrasun to seek a more advanced solution. After careful evaluation and market research, selecting VictoriaMetrics’ Enterprise solution was the clear choice.





"VictoriaMetrics is an essential part of data management for the Gemini project and is the backbone of IHI Terrasun’s data collection and management system. The platform's ability to handle massive datasets with ease has been invaluable”, explained Larry Kane, SVP of Project and Product Engineering at IHI Terrasun. “We use the data to generate operational insights for maintenance and optimization, which is essential for the health of the project. The VictoriaMetrics team’s resourcefulness and quick response makes them a great partner in this technically challenging endeavor."





Stalwartly reliable and cost-effective real-time scalability



VictoriaMetrics Enterprise’s advanced architecture and robust features made it the perfect solution for large-scale projects like Gemini for four reasons:





Scalability: VictoriaMetrics can handle millions of data points without compromising performance, ensuring that Gemini's operations remain efficient and reliable.



Real-time Insights: The platform provides data for IHI Terrasun’s real-time Assured Insightstm dashboards and monitoring for battery health and grid stability, enabling IHI Terrasun’s dedicated Field Services team to make informed decisions and optimize field operations.



Reliability: The solution’s high reliability ensures data integrity from critical systems, even under the most demanding conditions.



Cost-Effectiveness: VictoriaMetrics offers a scalable and cost-effective solution for large data flows, making it a valuable asset for IHI Terrasun’s Assured Insightstm platform



“We’re thrilled to see VictoriaMetrics help grow IHI Terrasun's energy storage operations over the past six years. Our commitment to developing an efficient and scalable solution has been central to VictoriaMetrics’ mission, and we could not have achieved this success without IHI Terrasun’s invaluable feedback on our Enterprise product.” Artem Navoiev, Co-Founder of VictoriaMetrics, stated. “In these times where breaking heat records has become a new normal, I'm glad projects like Gemini exist, and VictoriaMetrics can support them. If we can help reduce CO2 emissions, we're making a difference. This is a win-win-win for IHI Terrasun, VictoriaMetrics, the Gemini project and ultimately, for the planet.”



A bright future for clean energy



As the Gemini project continues to deliver electricity with IHI Terrasun’s stewardship, VictoriaMetrics will remain a vital component of its success. With its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, VictoriaMetrics is well-positioned to support IHI Terrasun's energy storage projects and contribute to a more sustainable future.





About VictoriaMetrics



Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, now globally led and headquartered in the US, VictoriaMetricsis the scaleup leader in the category of open source time series database monitoring. The VictoriaMetrics management team came together following successful careers at Google, Lyft and Cloudflare to solve the hard problems around very large, constantly changing data types which they themselves had encountered.





VictoriaMetrics also boasts VictoriaLogs, which gives under-pressure teams enhanced observability of complex systems and their interactions, over 650 million downloads and customers which include Adidas, Grammarly and Wix.





For more information, please visit https://victoriametrics.com





About IHI Terrasun Solutions



IHI Terrasun Solutionsprovides hardware integration, software, and services for energy storage projects. The company’s proprietary design software and controls platform optimizes project sizing, controls and monitoring functions, and predictive services to ensure high reliability, performance, and efficiency.



IHI Terrasun Solutions is a subsidiary of IHI Corporation, a multinational company based in Japan. Founded in 1853, the IHI Corporation has decades of experience with energy management and power services.



For more information, please visit www.ihiterrasun.com or find us on LinkedIn