Rudell the Jewellers



Renowned for assembling an exceptional selection of luxury jewellery, timepieces, and gifts, the West Midlands-based Rudell the Jewellers is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated January Sale. Spanning from December 28th to January 25th, this exclusive event offers the perfect opportunity to acquire dazzling jewellery, iconic timepieces, and exquisite gifts at remarkable prices.



With showrooms in Wolverhampton, Harborne, and the newly opened Birmingham location, Rudells invites visitors to step into an indulgent shopping experience, where hundreds of meticulously curated items are available at reduced prices.



"Our January sale makes luxury accessible for all," said Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin, Rudell’s Sales Manager. "We are excited to offer the chance for everyone to acquire timeless pieces that reflect the spirit of the New Year."



Jewellery enthusiasts will be delighted by the extensive collection of elegant designs on offer. Rudell’s in-house creations, such as the Halo, Daisy, and Legacy collections, exemplify the jeweller’s dedication to quality and beauty. Each piece is crafted with precision and designed to be cherished for generations.



Watch aficionados can explore a curated selection of prestigious timepieces from celebrated brands, all offered with exclusive reductions. Whether your taste leans toward the classic elegance of an IWC watch or the contemporary style of Longines, Rudell’s sale promises to captivate.



A particular highlight is the Longines Master Collection, a stunning timepiece that combines tradition and modernity. Featuring a sleek green dial, this watch showcases Longines' commitment to excellence, with a luxurious design that captures the essence of fine horology.



Equally impressive are the Black Onyx Twist Cufflinks, a standout piece perfect for gifting. Made from 18ct white gold, these cufflinks feature a black onyx twist design, offering a refined and striking addition to any formal outfit.



"Another highlight in this sale are undoubtedly the Roberto Coin Barocco Hoop Earrings," says Glenn. "These earrings are a modern reimagining of the iconic 1990s Barocco collection. The intricate gold threads, intertwined with diamonds set in an innovative invisible setting, make these earrings a statement of artistry."



The sale also includes a selection of unique and luxurious items that make perfect keepsakes or gifts. From the renowned craftsmanship of Georg Jensen to the elegant artistry of Lalique, the options are as varied as they are exquisite.



Apart from all the beautiful treasures, visitors can also expect a personalised and welcoming shopping experience. Whether visiting the Wolverhampton, Harborne or Birmingham showrooms, guests can expect expert advice from a friendly and knowledgeable staff. For those unable to visit in person, the sale collection is also available online, ensuring that everyone can find their ideal piece.



With its January Sale, Rudells delivers an unmissable opportunity to begin the year with luxury and elegance. Step into the world of Rudell The Jewellers and discover incredible reductions on timeless treasures.



Visit their Wolverhampton, Harborne and Birmingham showrooms or explore the collection online. Let this January Sale be the start of a sparkling New Year filled with unforgettable moments.







