London, UK, 8 January 2025 - European software provider Forterro has continued its expansion into the window, door and façade industry, with the acquisition of BM Group.



Founded in 1979 and operating from offices in Scotland and England, BM Group is the leading IT solutions provider in the UK and Ireland fenestration software sector. Its products include Evolution, the widely used uPVC order processing and fabrication solution, and Touch, its web-based management platform, which covers all sectors within the windows and doors market: uPVC, aluminium and timber.



The BM Group acquisition is Forterro’s second in the fenestration sector. In November 2024 it announced the acquisition of Orgadata AG, a German company known for its innovative Logikal software for designing, calculating and producing windows, doors and curtain walls. The Orgadata deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. Both companies will operate in the newly formed Forterro Windows and Doors business line.



“Adding BM Group to Forterro Windows and Doors means we have an immediate and powerful presence in this market, and it is a perfect fit with our other acquisition in the sector,” said Marcus Pannier, Regional President, Forterro. “BM Group is hugely innovative, and bringing it into Forterro means it can benefit from our experience in scaling and growing companies, taking that innovation to a bigger and broader market than would have otherwise been challenging.”



In addition to its own products, BM Group is the sole reseller of Orgadata’s Logikal product in the UK. Logikal digitalises and simplifies processes around aluminium window, door and curtain wall designs so that companies can work more efficiently, and BM Group has implemented Logikal for nearly 20 years.



BM Group’s Managing Director Graeme Bailey will remain with the company, focusing on integrating the BM Group teams into Forterro Windows and Doors, and Chief Technical Officer Jim Cronie will continue to drive product innovation. Bernd Hillbrands, the founder of Orgadata, will head up Forterro Windows and Doors following completion of the Orgadata transaction.



“Forterro is the ideal partner for us, with shared values and culture and a focus on innovation and collaboration,” said Graeme Bailey, Managing Director, BM Group. “Being part of Forterro Windows and Doors means we are better placed to help our customers meet market challenges and realise their growth ambitions, with access to broader expertise, technology and support. Our understanding of Orgadata’s Logikal and implementation with customers was also pivotal to our successful alignment within Forterro.”



“Forterro is an industrial software specialist – it’s a sector we know incredibly well, and the BM Group acquisition is timely, giving us further access to the growing window, door, and façade industry,” continued Marcus Pannier, Forterro. "Our mid-market expertise is second to none, and bringing BM Group to Forterro means that we start 2025 as we mean to continue supporting customers and achieving growth."



Advisors to BM Group on the deal were Eversheds-Sutherland, Spencer Gardner Dickens and Thomas Nock Martin Accountants. Advisors to Forterro were Alvarez & Marsal, EY and Foot Anstey.



About Forterro®



Founded in 2012, Forterro has grown to become a category leader in industrial software – with strongholds in Europe's top production economies, as well as regional service hubs and development centres around the world. From more than 40 office locations, its 1,800+ employees provide and support software for more than 13,000 industrial businesses. Its products are deeply rooted in the demands of their local geography, and each is designed to strengthen and accelerate customers' ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively.



About BM Group

At the heart of the UK fenestration industry for more than four decades, the Business Micros Group has built its reputation on partnering with fabricators and installers supplying the retail, trade and commercial sectors and helping them make the most of their investment in software, web and digital solutions – from Evolution and EvoNet, to LogiKal and Touch. It employs more than 60 staff based at four locations across the UK and has over 4,000 customers.



