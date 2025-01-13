The best customer service and fast becoming the number one broadband provider on the Isle of Wight.

ServiceMark with Distinction affirms WightFibre company ethos “Because we care"



WightFibre, which is fast becoming the number one broadband provider on the Isle of Wight, is proud to announce exceptional results in the latest Business Benchmarking survey conducted by The Institute of Customer Service and the UKCSI. The survey demonstrates WightFibre's commitment to delivering superior customer service and satisfaction. WightFibre has been awarded The Institute of Customer Service’s ServiceMark with Distinction Accreditation – Again! WightFibre was the first broadband company in the UK to secure the accreditation with distinction in 2021, and being accredited for the 2nd time is a real achievement.



Key Highlights:

• Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI): WightFibre achieved a CSI score of 90.4, significantly higher than the Telecommunications & Media sector average of 73.3 and the UK all-sector average of 75.8.

• Net Promoter Score (NPS): WightFibre's NPS stands at an impressive 71.3, reflecting strong customer loyalty and advocacy.

• Customer Effort: Customers reported a low effort score of 2.4, indicating that WightFibre makes it easy for customers to do business with them.

• Top Customer Descriptions: Customers frequently described WightFibre as "satisfied," "helpful," "happy," "service," and "good".



WightFibre customers expressed high levels of satisfaction with the company's services, highlighting the professionalism, efficiency, and friendliness of the staff. Customers also appreciated the ease of use and reliability of WightFibre's services.



John Irvine, CEO of WightFibre, shares his excitement: “A big thank you to the thousands of WightFibre customers and our employees who took part in the ICS assessment. WightFibre is not just another broadband provider, we’re rapidly becoming the number one broadband provider on the Isle of Wight. WightFibre’s secret sauce? Our localness. It’s what sets us apart. At all levels in the company we care about delivering exceptional service to our island community.”



David Beckett, Head of Customer Service at WightFibre said: “Our Service Mark with Distinction proves WightFibre’s customer service is exceptional. The team is always ready to help and resolve any issues promptly. Our dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in every interaction with our over 22 000 customers”



Jo Causon, CEO of The Institute of Customer Service, commented: “Congratulations to WightFibre for achieving ServiceMark with Distinction once again. Achieving this independent benchmark for a second time demonstrates a renewed commitment to a strong and differentiating service strategy, alongside providing the teams at WightFibre with detailed customer feedback in order to continue improving and enhancing their customer’s experience – and we look forward to working with them in this capacity.”



The independent assessor, Julija Suzejeva, reviewing WightFibre’s accreditation commented, “WightFibre have gone from strength to strength in their customer value proposition, consistently refining their offerings to meet and exceed evolving customer expectations. Their unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and excellent service has helped foster lasting trust and loyalty among their customers. Having achieved the ServiceMark with Distinction previously, the team far from rested on their laurels; instead, they used it as a springboard for further improvement. Determined to set even higher standards, they continuously sought feedback, refined their processes, and invested in training to ensure that exceptional service became an unwavering part of their culture”.



- Ends –



Note to Editors:

Background Note: WightFibre has deployed a full-fibre broadband network to 72,000 (87%) homes and businesses on the Isle of Wight making the Isle of Wight one of the best connected places on the planet. WightFibre aims to achieve 98% coverage by the end of 2026.

WightFibre joined the Institute of Customer Service in 2018 and since then its customer facing teams have been following the Institute of Customer Service training pathway. This, alongside WightFibre’s own internal ‘Because We Care’ training run by Isle of Wight company In2Action, is aimed at delivering the best possible customer experience for WightFibre’s customers. Every employee, whether customer facing or not, has a customer focus.



Contacts:

Deon Redpath, Marketing Director 01983 242424

Email: deon.redpath@wightFibre.com.



About WightFibre.

Since 2001, WightFibre has owned and operated its own telecommunications infrastructure entirely independently of BT Openreach. WightFibre provides phone, tv and broadband services to homes and businesses on the Isle of Wight. Only WightFibre is committed to building a full-fibre broadband network across the Island. The WightFibre Gigabit Island Project will see full-fibre broadband deployed to over 84,000 homes and business across the Island by 2026 and is already available to over 72,000 households. The scale of this significant civil engineering project is reflected in figures that show how 500 Kilometers of trenches will be dug, containing 5 million meters of duct and 750 million meters of fibre-optic cable as this full-fibre, ultrafast and future-proof broadband network continues to roll out across the Island, including areas not previously served by WightFibre. www.wightfibre.com

Those interested in receiving the new gigabit broadband services can apply online at www.wightfibre.com