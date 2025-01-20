Two of the major themes at this year’s London Toy Fair will seem like polar opposites, Formula One and ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response). One to embrace all things speed and the other to induce calm and balance.

2024 saw a massive increase in the popularity of Formula One racing, mainly driven by the Netflix documentary ‘Drive to Survive’ and the promise of a F1 film starring Brad Pitt to be released this year. Toy Company One for Fun have their sights set firmly on the winners podium with their fantastic range of exclusive Bburago F1 products, covering all the teams and focusing on the winning drivers. Collectors and fans alike can get there F1 fix and be guaranteed the most accurate vehicles around. All vehicles have been approved by the F1 teams themselves. This year top McLaren driver Lando Norris has agreed that One for Fun can borrow his lucky race winning helmet, which will be on the stand, at the centre of an outstanding range of vehicles and playsets

Calming things down the company are introducing HGL Pick n Pop Bracelets, these tick every box with for creative, sensory fun. Silicone pads are backed with brightly coloured beads in a variety of designs, from hearts to happy bees. Charms and crystal string allow the beads to be popped out of the silicone to make and gift bracelets. The beads make an immensely satisfying ‘pop’ when they are picked.





Stretchy, squishy, emoji, shiny, sparkly, cute and definitely foody are the themes for 2025’s Scrunchems range under the Tobar brand. These themes have added focus on sensory trends including mindfulness. Lots of new sensory Scrunchems are at pocket money prices.

There are over a hundred new designs covering all aspects of squishiness! 2024 saw One for Fun pick up many consumer accolades, in particular for their sensory range and the focus on ASMR. This year One for Fun introduces the ASMR ball, designed to trigger the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, which has been described as a brain massage. This 6cm ball is filled with beads that create satisfying sounds and textures as you squish it. Available in four bright colourways its perfect for sensory calm and the unique feel of the beads provides a delightful ASMR experience. There are over 100 new sensory products including a sensory vending machine.

LONDON TOY FAIR 2025, OLYMPIA, LONDON. MEDIA DAY –TUESDAY 21ST JAN 2025. (SHOW RUNS 21ST-23RD)

