ExCeL London, UK – January 22 2025: Pioneering early childhood education platform Lamsa, today announced its leadership in the groundbreaking new education technology of Unified Education Frameworks (UEF).



Unified Education Frameworks connect early childhood educators and young learners with parents, school administrators and government bodies using a holistic approach to teaching - focused on resource efficiency, personalised learning and institutional analytics.



Speaking at the British Education Technology and Teaching (BETT) Show 2025, Badr Ward, founder and CEO of Lamsa, unveiled the vision behind the Unified Education Framework in his presentation: "Early Childhood Learning - Lessons from the Developing Digital World."



Lamsa already enjoys success in deploying digital learning systems across rapidly growing economies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with Badr showcasing how this approach closes the strategically critical gap that exists between nations’ long-term economic aspirations, its education curricula, and the performance of its future workforces.



Education remains the backbone of economic and societal progress, yet many governments globally fail to align their educational curricula with national economic goals. Too often this results in solving the problems of the day, only to find tomorrow’s economic reality has already shifted.

Unified Education Framework will provide a single digital platform and learning system, breaking down siloed edtech systems and meeting the needs of education stakeholders, who too often face the problem of differing agendas and disparate budget lines.



Unified Education Frameworks solve this by:

Seamlessly Connecting Stakeholders: Bring governments, schools, teachers, as well as parents together on a single digital platform, enabling government’s education aspirations to become a reality.



Maximizing Resources: Streamline budget allocations and lower institutional costs while ensuring educational quality and accessibility.

Empowering Educators: Reduce administrative overload, and enable teachers to better nurture children’s potential by enlisting parents and modern education tools.



Lamsa is in advanced discussions with funders across the Middle East, Africa, LATAM and North America, and has attracted interest from education decision makers in Western Europe as they look to move past legacy solutions to align educational provision at a national level.



“We are at a pivotal moment in global education,” said Badr Ward. “By providing educators with a Unified Education Framework and all of the utility it offers, Lamsa is leading a movement to transform how nations educate their youngest citizens and, potentially, older cohorts. The potential to create a truly future-ready generation - capable of tackling problems we have yet to conceive - is the catalyst for us to scale globally, and address the unique challenges presented by diverse cultures and communities.”



Around the world there is a profound disconnect between national economic performance and national educational attainment. Governments have no effective means of directly connecting their economic aspirations and targets to a consistent educational curriculum from the earliest years onwards. Lamsa addresses this global issue by linking national goals with educational attainment, enabling Efficient Government delivery of economic/educational goals, Effective Educational establishment and methods and Empowered Teaching professionals to deliver them, evolving with national needs.