London, UK — January 24, 2025 — What if the mistakes you make while playing the piano could lead to something extraordinary? Yamaha is challenging pianists around the world to embrace their “uh-oh” moments, proving that the beauty of music lies not in perfection, but in the passion and joy behind every note—mistakes included.



Enter the “Knock Turn” campaign, an inspiring global initiative that showcases the magical power of imperfections. Featuring an original piece titled “A Nocturne of Endearing Errors,” the music is a mosaic of mishaps from over 40 pianists, collected through “Piano Diary” app (using Yamaha’s advanced technology) all woven together to form a captivating symphony. This new piece of music is called “Knock Turn Op.9-2” arranged by composer, Kunio Matsuzaki.



Celebrate Your Mistakes with Yamaha Music London!

Yamaha Music London, the Yamaha Brand Store located at 152-160 Wardour Street, Soho London is excited to play a key role in this global celebration of imperfection. On Saturday, 1st February 2025, the store will host a special competition event where pianists of all skill levels can perform “A Nocturne of Endearing Errors” and have the chance to be featured in a global Yamaha ad.



It’s the perfect opportunity for you to embrace your mistakes, share your unique musical journey, and maybe even become a part of Yamaha’s next big campaign!

From 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, stop by Yamaha Music London, grab your sheet music, and perform your version of “Knock Turn Op.9-2.” Whether you play the entire piece or just a part that speaks to you, this is your chance to showcase your individuality—and who knows, your performance might just be the one featured in Yamaha’s next global ad!



How to Participate in the Global Competition



It’s easy to get involved in Yamaha’s worldwide campaign! Just follow these simple steps:



1. Follow Yamaha Music Global on Instagram

2. Post a video of you playing your own version of “A Nocturne of Endearing Errors”

3. Add the hashtag #LoveYourMistake



By entering, your content may be shared on Yamaha’s campaign website, social media channels, and in advertisements around the world.



Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 1st February 2025

Location: Yamaha Music London, 152-160 Wardour Street, London W1F 8YA

Time: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM



Important Notes:

• Video recording will take place during the event.

• Participants will be required to sign a consent form if they wish to be featured in the video.

• Minors must have parental consent to participate.



•Join us at Yamaha Music London and show the world how you turn your mistakes into magic with #LoveYourMistake!



This is your chance to be part of something unique—celebrate your musical mistakes with Yamaha and let the music play!



