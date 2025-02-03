HR, payroll and benefits software provider Ciphr has unveiled its new real-time payroll software, designed to simplify payroll processing for the private sector.



Ciphr payroll has been created by payroll professionals, for payroll professionals. A revamped and upgraded version of the technology underpinning Shape payroll, which Ciphr acquired last year, the new platform boasts a new intuitive UI, with at-a-glance dashboards, an improved user experience, and a raft of new features that remove manual payroll tasks and eliminate the opportunity for human error.



Fully cloud-based, and API-led, Ciphr payroll has been built with a true real-time payroll engine. This ensures that an organisation’s people data – the lifeblood of any business – is always synchronised with their payroll system. And that data can flow seamlessly between the HR and payroll systems, as well as any finance or workforce management systems. It’s as real-time as you can get and much more efficient, as there’s no need for time-consuming payroll processing and any changes that could impact pay calculations are immediately reflected on employees’ payslips.



Key advantages of Ciphr’s cloud-based payroll solution include single-sign-on (SSO) as standard, centralised data security, no downtime for upgrades or maintenance, and, of course, anytime, anywhere access. It’s also one of the quickest payroll systems to implement, and its retrospective parallel run testing reduces the hassle of waiting to run two regular payroll parallel runs (which, typically, saves up to two months) before it goes live.



It is fully loaded with time-saving automation, such as backpay adjustments, rolled-up holiday pay calculations, pro-ration, average earnings and absence calculations, auto-generating auto-enrolment letters, and more.



Julie Lally, MD of payroll at Ciphr, says: “This is a really exciting product launch for Ciphr – and will be music to many payroll professionals’ ears. We’ve listened to what UK payroll professionals want and have focused on solving the challenges they face with their payroll technology.



“Ciphr payroll is a game-changer for the payroll profession, and we believe it sets a new standard for payroll software in the UK.



“It can be implemented at pace and integrates with other systems seamlessly through APIs. It delivers a beautiful user experience, maximising efficiency and removing manual processes. Its intuitive navigation and workflows, and robust reporting, are designed by payroll experts, for payroll experts, to boost productivity. So, every button makes sense, every task is streamlined, and every calculation is crunched in true real-time. The time savings are huge, enabling payroll teams to focus less on laborious admin and more on doing what they do best.”



Sion Lewis, CEO of Ciphr, says: “We’re thrilled to launch our cutting-edge, API-first, Ciphr payroll to market. Building out Ciphr’s payroll proposition has been a key focus for us over the past year, and an important investment in our product and our customers.



“This is the payroll system that the market has been waiting for – and reinforces Ciphr’s commitment to offering industry-leading, functionality-rich, people-centric technology for UK businesses. It really sets us apart from many other HCM providers and will have a very positive impact on the payroll professionals who use, and rely on, Ciphr’s software and solutions.”



Ciphr payroll is available for payroll departments to demo now.



Ciphr is the go-to HR, payroll and benefits software and solutions partner for medium and large organisations in the UK. Over 1,000 organisations use people management solutions from Ciphr, including Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix, Lifetime Training, Bensons For Beds, Toyota Financial Services, Caring Together, and Crisis UK.



For more information, please visit www.ciphr.com/payroll-software.



Notes:

