Harvey Maria is excited to be introducing their very first luxury vinyl click flooring series. Artisan Oak+ Cork is a collection of rigid core ESPC vinyl click with sound insulating cork backing. These ultra-realistic, easy-fit, wood effect planks will be available in the UK from 27th February 2025.





The brand new Artisan Oak+ Cork collection, is made up of six authentic plank designs with super matte, natural wood grain textures. They are the perfect blend of luxe scandi style and incredible practicality - with sustainability credentials, they complement both new-build and more traditional homes. Their unique design means they are especially quiet and comfortable, due to high-quality cork impact sound insulation, plus the best-in-class 5G locking system makes for fast and easy installation. The planks are extremely robust and easy to clean thanks to the innovative ceramic coating.





“We've always kept an eye out for a sustainable click-fit floor that we would be happy to put our name to.

Loved by our technical team for setting new standards in terms of quality, durability and overall customer experience. Loved by our marketing team for its sustainable cork design, its unbelievably realistic appearance and comfort underfoot” explains Harvey Maria’s Founder, Mark Findlay. “Artisan Oak+ Cork is the perfect addition to our award-winning glue-down collections, made for those looking for an easy-fit solution without compromising on style and quality.”





Harvey Maria has been creating luxury vinyl tiles since 1995. Their floors are incredibly durable and easy to maintain - water resistant, slip resistant and compatible with underfloor heating. The resilient floor finish is easy to care for by sweeping or mopping with a neutral detergent; no harmful chemicals needed. To find out more visit harveymaria.com





…………………………………………………………………………………………………………..



Press Office

For high res images, full tile samples &

further information please contact

Lucy Tunstall

E: lucy@harveymaria.com

T: 0330 330 1231 or 07986 460730

W: harveymaria.com