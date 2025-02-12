SEOUL, South Korea - Feb. 12, 2025 – HFR mobile has successfully deployed the first-ever Private 5G public safety solution for local government. As part of the “Self-Communication Network Infrastructure Project”, led by the National Information Society Agency (NIA) and supported by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and Gimcheon City, HFR mobile participated as a Private 5G solution supplier within the UbiTec consortium.



As part of this project, HFR mobile installed a 5G core and base station (CU/DU) at the Gimcheon City Integrated Control Center. By leveraging Gimcheon City’s self-communication network, HFR mobile delivered comprehensive Private 5G network coverage by deploying a radio unit (RU) at Ansan Park in Gimcheon Innovation City.



The deployment of the Private 5G network allows for extensive coverage beyond what traditional Wi-Fi networks can achieve. An AI-powered CCTV system installed within Ansan Park will enhance public safety by reducing accidents, improving park utilization, and decreasing crime rates. Moreover, real-time detection and response systems have been established to monitor and manage park facilities and potential hazards to ensure a safer environment for visitors. By utilizing 5G’s high-capacity data transmission and low-latency characteristics, the project is expected to expand coverage to additional public areas within Gimcheon City and support other mission-critical applications including fire detection CCTV services.



Emphasizing the significance of this initiative, Hae-Kwan Jung, Head of Sales and Business Development at HFR mobile stated, “The deployment of a Private 5G network at Ansan Park marks the first-ever public safety service of its kind among local governments. Moving forward, we aim to expand this model nationwide, supporting the digital transformation of municipalities through smart public safety solutions. With this pioneering project, HFR mobile positions itself as a key player in advancing smart city infrastructure to pave the way for safer and more connected public spaces across Korea.”



HFR mobile was established to provide innovative solutions to achieve corporate digital transformation based on communication and computing. A catalyst that connects Private 5G and the key services needed to successfully accomplish digital transformation, HFR mobile addresses critical user demands by delivering customized solutions that ensure optimal performance for customers. Furthermore, it provides customers with knowledge and tailored information which are not biased towards specific products. HFR mobile is devoted to being a valuable resource for customers and partners throughout all phases of the digital transformation journey. For more information, visit www.hfr-mobile.com.



