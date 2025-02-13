Cirrus



Embargoed until 14 February 2025

No love lost—Londoners are breaking up with agents in favour of self-service

London, UK – 14 February 2025 – This Valentine’s Day, some customers are breaking up with bad service—but in London, they’re turning to AI instead. New research from contact centre solutions provider Cirrus reveals that Londoners are 63% more likely than other regions to prefer self-service over speaking to an agent. While AI-powered automation still divides opinion, younger and urban customers are opting for digital solutions, while older generations demand human connection and fast resolutions.

The study, conducted with 2,000 UK adults, highlights stark contrasts between age groups and regions when it comes to customer service expectations. While long wait times, unclear responses, and repeated transfers remain major dealbreakers, the data suggests that businesses must take a more flexible, hybrid approach to service delivery.

Key findings:

· Older customers have zero patience: Those aged 65+ are 60% more likely than 18-24s to demand quick resolutions (61% vs. 38%).

· Londoners want service on their terms: They are 87% more likely to expect 24/7 availability than the rest of the UK (45% vs. 24%).

· Self-service is a hit in the capital: Londoners are 63% more likely to prefer self-service options than other regions (18% vs. 11%).

· Long wait times kill loyalty: 66% of customers say they would stop using a company that makes them wait too long, with older customers 31% more likely than younger ones to walk away (75% vs. 57%).

· AI isn’t the problem—bad implementation is: While 53% dislike being forced to use a virtual agent, Londoners are 19% less likely than the rest of the UK to reject AI-led interactions.

· Getting passed around is a deal-breaker: 61% of customers say being shuffled between agents would force them to stop using a company

· Unclear answers send customers packing: 64% of people won’t stick around if service leaves them confused



It’s not you, it’s your service

Bad service is the ultimate turnoff. When service starts feeling like hard work, customers leave. So how do you keep them loyal? It’s not about big promises, flashy extras, or just responding faster—it’s about guiding them to the right outcome. That could mean resolving their issue instantly, making sure they reach the right agent without the back-and-forth, or proactively updating them on their order or doctor's appointment.

The key? Agents and AI working together—the perfect partnership to get customers where they need to be. AI handles quick queries and updates before customers even ask, then hands over to an agent when needed—while helping them guide customers to the right answer.

The outcome? Turning ‘It’s over’ into ‘Let’s make this work.’



Jason Roos, CEO of Cirrus, commented:

“Finding the perfect match between automation and human customer service is no easy love story. Different generations want different things—our research shows that older customers have far less patience, while younger ones are more open to AI-driven interactions. Businesses need to be adaptable, ensuring they’re meeting these evolving expectations without leaving anyone behind. And just like in any great relationship, the key is removing barriers, not creating them—especially for vulnerable customers.”



Stop making customers wait, or they’ll move on



Whether it’s older customers demanding faster resolutions or Londoners making the most of AI and self-service, one thing is clear: bad service breaks customer relationships. The businesses that get it right will be the ones that use technology to help agents resolve issues faster, strengthen connections, and ultimately keep customers coming back.



