SEOUL, South Korea – Feb. 18, 2025 – HFR, Inc. (KOSDAQ 230240), today announced its participation in MWC 2025, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from March 3 to 6, 2025. As a leading provider of Private 5G networks, HFR holds the largest market share in Korea as of December 2024 of cumulative deployed 5G sites.



At this year’s MWC showcase, HFR will introduce a new solution under the slogan "Space to Enterprise Connect". This innovative approach integrates Private 5G with low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications, enabling enterprises, public institutions, and government agencies to deploy and operate Private 5G networks even in areas without traditional fiber-optic infrastructure. This is made possible through HFR’s my5GBox®, which seamlessly connects to LEO satellite services. With just a power connection, businesses can access Private 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT services anytime, anywhere.



HFR is also presenting a business model designed to enhance the productivity and global competitiveness of Korean small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through AI-driven digital transformation. By localizing its my5G® solution in collaboration with multiple SMEs, HFR offers customized, cost-effective connectivity solutions that seamlessly integrate various applications and devices.



Additionally, HFR will introduce its ongoing 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) developments, AI-RAN technology as a foundation for 6G, and C-V2X-supported RAN solutions for autonomous driving and traffic optimization. The company will showcase case studies demonstrating how Private 5G networks can be utilized within corporate facilities, to enhance network connectivity, social communication, information exchange, online collaboration, security management, automation, and unmanned operations. The showcase will also highlight successful Private 5G deployments across various industry sectors, including: healthcare, education, construction, transportation and utilities.



Through its participation in MWC 2025, HFR aims to establish itself as a global leader in Private 5G solutions, strengthen partnerships, and expand its worldwide customer base. The company also seeks to build a diverse ecosystem of applications and device providers. HFR’s booth will be located at #2E13 (Hall 2), which is the same location as last year.



About HFR, Inc.:

HFR, Inc. (KOSDAQ 230240) is the leading ICT equipment vendor in Korea, offering a full range of optical transport, broadband access with WiFi products, and Private 5G. For the last 23 years, HFR has provided innovative products to the world's largest mobile operators. HFR has established strong partnerships with Korean mobile operators resulting in leading-edge technology, field-proven deployments, and expansion into the global market. For more information, visit www.hfrnet.com.



