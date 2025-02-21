Harvey Maria is launching its new Aubrey Collection of patterned luxury vinyl tiles on 6th March 2025. This original new design from Harvey Maria is a fresh take on iconic 19th century encaustic tiles. The 6"x6" scale pattern echoes mid to late Victorian pattern - nostalgic, but entirely new.





Six colourways have been carefully developed to create an on-trend and versatile palette, with modern family living top of mind. The unique geometric pattern is clean in design and gives a smart and stylish feel to both contemporary and traditional interior styles. The collection includes three natural neutrals – Pavilion Slate, Balcombe Stone and Oyster Grey – complemented by three heritage tones - Cowdray Green, Forge Black and Hove Blue.





“The Aubrey collection was inspired by the iconic encaustic tiles decorating floors from the mid to late 19th Century. We have reimagined these classic floor patterns, using modern materials, to complement the contemporary homes that we are renovating and living in today,” explains Harvey Maria’s Founder, Mark Findlay.





Harvey Maria has been creating luxury vinyl tiles since 1995 and are celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year. Their floors are incredibly durable and easy to maintain - water resistant, slip resistant and compatible with underfloor heating. The resilient floor finish is easy to care for by sweeping or mopping with a neutral detergent; no harmful chemicals needed. To find out more visit harveymaria.com





