Zinc is thrilled to announce that Susan Bain, our Director of Risk and Compliance, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Credit Services Association (CSA) at their Annual General Meeting on February 27th. This significant achievement underscores Susan's exceptional leadership and profound impact on the industry.



Susan's unwavering dedication to cultivating and implementing the highest standards in risk management and compliance has been pivotal to Zinc's sustained success and integrity. Her proactive approach to identifying and mitigating potential risks, coupled with her meticulous attention to regulatory detail, has solidified Zinc's position as a leader in ethical and responsible credit services. Furthermore, her deeply ingrained commitment to fostering positive and empathetic customer experiences, particularly for those navigating financial hardship, has garnered her widespread respect across our client base. This recognition from the CSA and its members is a resounding testament to her unparalleled expertise, tireless work ethic, and strategic vision.



Dougie McManus, CEO of Zinc Group, said, “Throughout her tenure at Zinc, Susan has consistently demonstrated a remarkably deep and nuanced understanding of the complex credit services landscape. She possesses an innate ability to anticipate industry shifts and translate intricate regulatory requirements into actionable strategies, thereby significantly strengthening our ability to navigate evolving regulations and consistently maintain the highest ethical practices. As the preeminent trade association for the UK credit industry, the CSA plays a critical role in establishing and upholding industry benchmarks. Susan's extensive experience, practical insights, and proven track record will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to their board”



Everyone at Zinc extends our warmest congratulations to Susan on this well-deserved achievement and eagerly anticipates her impactful contributions to the future trajectory of the Credit Services Association. Her dedication to excellence and her passion for ethical practices will undoubtedly serve the CSA and the broader industry with distinction.



