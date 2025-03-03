London, Monday 3rd March 2025, Brandnation, the integrated creative communications agency, has been appointed to handle the PR brief for outdoor retailer Outdoor and Cycle Concepts (O&CC) - the group behind iconic British retail brands Cotswold Outdoor, Runners Need and Snow + Rock.



Following a competitive pitch, the agency has been handed an integrated brief that spans PR, influencer marketing, creative campaigns and corporate communications across the group’s three fascia.



The account will be led by Joe Murgatroyd, partner and creative director at Brandnation.



The appointment comes at a time when O&CC is set to embark on an exciting period of modernisation throughout the business – a focus within the brief which Brandnation will support in navigating.



O&CC marketing director Lucy Sutton said: “Brandnation was able to demonstrate a dynamic mix of energy, creativity and expertise that will help elevate our brands to new heights in 2025.



“We’re excited to work alongside the team to reach audiences in new ways through integrated creative storytelling – narrating the stories that will inspire people to enjoy their time outdoors to the full.”



The account win builds on the agency’s extensive experience in the active outdoor sector that includes Columbia Sportswear, Merrell and Kathmandu.



Mary Killingworth, managing director at Brandnation, added: “O&CC’s brands have weathered many a retail storm over the last 50 years to become much-loved fixtures on British highstreets through their steadfast commitment to service and expertise.



“These are two characteristics we’ll embrace when working alongside Lucy and her team – acting as a trusted extension of their marketing department.

“The brief provides the perfect platform for the agency to showcase its Creativity. Multiplied. proposition – fusing our creative and integrated services to deliver the greatest commercial impact.”



The win follows a busy end of 2024 for Brandnation which saw the agency onboard industry veteran Andrew Bloch as a non-executive director as well as selling a majority stake in the agency to an Employee-Owned Trust.



