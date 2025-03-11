The objective of the migration was to upgrade our estate with minimal manual intervention and avoiding the need to individually test every application

ManagementStudio Utilised to Enable Windows 11 Migration with Minimal Manual Intervention





LONDON – 11 March, 2025 – ManagementStudio today announced its platform was utilised by Hitachi Energy to complete its recent Windows 11 migration of over 40,000 desktops across 12 countries. The project began with a 500-device pilot in November 2023, followed by the main migration starting March 2024 and concluding October 2024.



“The objective of the migration was to upgrade our estate with minimal manual intervention and avoiding the need to individually test every application,” stated Marco Rena, Global Head of End User Computing at Hitachi Energy. “The scope was to undergo a Readiness migration to verify application and hardware compatibility. This was achieved using ManagementStudio and integrating it with Intune, Active Directory, Flexera Service and ServiceNow. Additionally, we also integrated ManagementStudio with PowerBI to generate enhanced data mining reports.”



Throughout the migration ManagementStudio assessed 45,335 devices, identifying 43,568 as ready to be upgraded and confirming compatibility for 2,330 of the 3,034 applications. By project completion, 40,619 devices had been successfully upgraded to Windows 11. For the remaining devices, ManagementStudio ensured they were upgraded to the latest version of Windows 10.



“Hitachi Energy’s Windows 11 upgrade process was implemented on a ‘by exception’ basis,” continued Marco Rena. “By requesting pilot users from all areas of the business, Hitachi Energy was able to run the new Operating System (OS) for a few weeks and catch any application issues that occurred. Once the pilot device was approved, its application portfolio could be considered compatible and used as the basis for confidently selecting more desktops throughout the business.”



By automating the migration based on the standard criteria within the ManagementStudio platform, Hitachi Energy completed their migration in record time, with a peak of nearly 10,000 devices in May alone.



“Hitachi Energy’s implementation of ManagementStudio is a testament to the flexibility and adaptive nature of the platform,” commented Justin Pickup, co-founder and business director at ManagementStudio. “It also highlights how an innovative and visionary end user computing team at Hitachi Energy implemented the depth and breadth of ManagementStudio’s functionality to facilitate this transformation in record time.”



ManagementStudio was initially implemented by Hitachi Energy for its divestment – that started in June 2020 - from ABB. The platform proved invaluable by supporting Hitachi Energy’s timely exit from its Transition Service Agreements (TSA) in June 2023, avoiding significant overrun costs for the organisation.



About ManagementStudio

Founded in 2009, ManagementStudio is used by many of the FTSE 100 companies. The enterprise solution enables organisations to undergo major transformation projects, helps streamline their BAU processes and manage the user experience of digital workplaces. The use cases for ManagementStudio include, but are not limited to, operating systems upgrades, mergers and acquisitions, application lifecycle, and embracing the cloud. For more information visit www.managementstudio.com or follow ManagementStudio on LinkedIn.



About Hitachi Energy



Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. They are advancing the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible, and secure and collaborate with customers and partners to enable a sustainable energy future – for today’s generations and those to come. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries, serving customers in utility, industry, transportation, data centres and infrastructure sectors. With innovative technologies and services including the integration of more than 150 gigawatts of HVDC links into the power system, they help make the energy value chain more efficient, making electricity more accessible to all. Together with stakeholders across sectors and geographies, they enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. Headquartered in Switzerland, Hitachi Energy employs around 45,000 people in 90 countries and generates business volumes of around $13 billion USD.



Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer|jane@hiviz-marketing.com|+44 7710 633488