With the new financial year weeks away, leading gifting and reward experts Love2shop have urged businesses and organisations to shake up their employee benefits packages.

This is to meet not only rising business costs including the up-coming National Insurance hike, but the cost of living demands faced by employees too.

Forget discounted office yoga and free fruit - more than ever workers want to save money on essential, everyday living costs, asserts Love2shop - part of the Pay Point Plc group.

In response, they have launched Love2shop Perks - a game-changing, low cost platform dedicated to offering staff fantastic discounts of up to 38 per cent with top retailers which they can take advantage of in seconds.

From the weekly 'big shop' at Sainsbury's to a lunchtime Starbucks coffee, or meals out and even half-term day trips, the newly launched Love2shop Perks platform hosts 150 + retailer discounts in one handy place.

It comes as businesses across the UK face unprecedented financial challenges and look to offer more cost effective ways than ever to support and retain workers.

Rising employment and National Insurance costs, inflation, operational costs and energy bill hikes have forced a rethink among British businesses on the best possible options that benefit employees most effectively.

Employee discounts are consistently rated the number one most desirable employee benefit and Love2shop Perks platform offers a simple solution - providing unparalleled access to discounted e-Gift Cards as a staff benefit.

Workers get to take advantage of discounts from across 150 plus top brands and retailers including supermarkets, restaurants, leisure brands and even holidays.

The tech behind the Love2shop Perks platform is simple, low cost and fast to set up, allowing employees to take advantage of their new cost-saving ‘perks’ immediately.

Frank Creighton, Director of Business Development for Love2shop, said: “This is a crucial time in the financial calendar to really re-evaluate your company or organisation's rewards and benefits strategy.

He adds:"Love2shop Perks is a very exciting proposition for any UK business looking to reward and retain staff cost effectively. Crucially, it supports staff by saving them money. Why offer a fancy gym membership or office yoga classes when staff would much prefer a fantastic discount with day-to-day spending at the supermarket or at a restaurant, or for special purchases at a top retailer. We strongly urge all employers to rethink their benefits packages and bring staff what they want - savings with retailers that make a real difference to their life."

Visit business.love2shop.co.uk to find out more about the Perks platform.



