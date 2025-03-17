Blocking foreign care workers from bringing family has already hurt Britain

Blocking foreign care workers from bringing family has already hurt Britain; Badenoch’s plans to increase salaries for shortage roles and block citizenship routes would be crippling, warns immigration lawyer.



British businesses and immigration lawyers are increasingly concerned that the UK’s approach to immigration is negatively impacting the country, particularly the recruitment of appropriately skilled workers.



Under the last Conservative government and the current Labour government, several changes designed to reduce immigration have made the UK less attractive, especially for much-needed health sector staff.



Tighter government policies include higher visa application costs, restrictions on bringing dependents to the UK, and a rise in minimum salary requirements. As a result, many people wanting to work overseas may now see other countries, such as Germany and Australia, as more affordable and welcoming, which could harm the UK economy.



Director at the Immigration Advice Service, Ono Okeregha, said:

“Care homes and hospitals cannot find overseas workers because they favour other countries with more welcoming family life and routes to residence. Many healthcare workers cannot bring their family to the UK, so they might go to Australia, Canada, Ireland, or New Zealand instead.”



Recent data from the Office for National Statistics show a 20 per cent decrease in net migration from 906,000 in the year ending June 2023 to 728,000 in the year ending June 2024. In total 210,000 visas were granted to those looking to work in the UK, 37 per cent below 2023 levels.

The latest figures also reveal an 81 percent fall in visas issued under the Health and Care Worker pathway. This shows many healthcare sector businesses are facing a rise in costs and are struggling to fill crucial vacancies, which could ultimately lead to a fall in the quality of care.



At Immigration Advice Service, we see a similar trend to that reflected in the government figures following the tightening of restrictions with less demand for the Health and Care Visa route. We are seeing:



–Enquiries decline from care homes looking to recruit overseas workers, which marries up with the 81% fall in applications for the Health and Care Worker Visa

–Employers, worried about additional employment costs, penalties, and complying with changes to the sponsorship system

–A sharp fall in international applicants for vacant positions, particularly in healthcare



The minimum salary for employing overseas healthcare workers has faced a steep rise, and a forthcoming 120 per cent rise in the cost of issuing a Certificate of Sponsorship means that costs for these businesses with already fine margins are growing fast.



The tougher government crackdown on employers who illegally employ workers from overseas is making legitimate businesses want to ensure they do not violate immigration law, even though it is likely to push up their operating costs. We are seeing many more renewals and compliance enquiries.



Businesses, particularly in the healthcare sector, such as care home owners, are keen to ensure they retain their existing staff as they may struggle to replace them with settled workers.

With more changes to immigration policy expected, the UK is facing an uncertain time, and many wonder the impact more border restrictions will have.



For example, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said that under a Conservative government, the £38,700 income threshold currently for skilled workers who are not in shortage occupations will also apply to healthcare and shortage occupations.

She also proposed extending the timeline for immigrants to qualify for UK citizenship to 15 years.



Currently, most immigrants qualify for British citizenship after five years of residence and 12 months after obtaining Indefinite Leave to Remain. However, if Badenoch’s proposal gains support, the minimum residency requirement could increase to ten years, and applying for British citizenship could take a further five - a total of 15 years, from arriving in the UK to being granted a British passport.



It is unclear how much public support such a headline-grabbing policy would have, especially if it led to the NHS's inability to recruit talented staff and the loss of the many direct economic benefits they bring.



Director at the Immigration Advice Service, Ono Okeregha, said:

“We are already in danger of pushing the button too hard on employment immigration, particularly regarding shortage occupations. The dramatic effects that the ‘no dependents rule’ has already had should serve as a warning that if you increase earnings to £38,700 for shortage roles and take away citizenship too, you have no chance of competing to fill shortage occupation roles.”



He added: “High staff turnover in the NHS will force the UK to train, retrain, and recruit from a shrinking talent pool, increasing costs for taxpayers and putting extraordinary pressure on the NHS.”



For more information or comment, contact press@iasservices.org.uk