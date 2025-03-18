This strengthened partnership gives us closer access to AWS experts, enabling us to enhance our cloud offerings

London, UK, 18 March 2025 - European software provider Forterro has announced a new long-term strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer its cloud solutions on AWS, allowing customers to rapidly deploy Forterro’s ERP solutions while leveraging the reliability, security and scalability of AWS.



Forterro wanted a more direct relationship with AWS because of its growing focus on cloud, driven by increasing adoption of cloud technologies across its midmarket industrial customer base. By deepening its collaboration with AWS, Forterro gains direct access to AWS experts, enhanced technical support, improved product modernisation capabilities, deeper collaboration, and a stronger foundation for innovation and security.



“As our cloud transformation accelerated, we wanted a stronger and more direct relationship with AWS,” said Sébastien Weill, VP Product Management, Forterro. “This strengthened partnership gives us closer access to AWS experts, enabling us to enhance our cloud offerings, provide even better customer support, and innovate faster, particularly in AI.



“For our customers, the ability to scale is vital and it’s a reason that many of our on-prem customers are moving to the cloud. AWS is inherently scalable and provides customers with the reassurance that they scale up or down according to current requirements.”



The partnership aligns with growing cloud adoption trends, particularly among midmarket industrial companies transitioning from on-premise solutions. Forterro, primarily serving this sector, has seen its cloud sales grow 177% year-on-year.



“At AWS, we believe that strong partnerships drive successful cloud transformations,” commented Miguel Álava, General Manager, AWS for Software Companies, EMEA. “By deepening our collaboration with Forterro, we are bringing our teams closer together to provide customers with a seamless, scalable, and future-ready ERP experience—one that combines AWS’s cloud expertise with Forterro’s deep industry knowledge.”



Forterro had previously worked with AWS via a partner, but Forterro customers can now expect even greater availability, with no disruption to existing services, and uninterrupted access to Forterro’s cloud ERP solutions. Furthermore, they will also benefit from faster issue resolution with direct AWS technical assistance, improving service efficiency and reliability.



“Our Solutions Architects for software vendors, supported by a team of specialists, will leverage their expertise to help Forterro maximise the potential of cloud technology,” said Johan Broman, Head of Solutions Architect, AWS for Software Companies, EMEA. “Through this strengthened partnership, we will enable Forterro's customers to experience secure, scalable, and high-performing ERP solutions, while transforming their software using AWS's most advanced services.”



As Forterro continues to increase focus on its cloud ERP solutions, it is actively exploring new ways to expand its AWS presence, including increased participation in AWS-led industry events and cloud innovation initiatives.



“This partnership is a natural next step for Forterro as we continue to support our customers’ cloud transformations,” added Marcus Pannier, President, Forterro. “By working directly with AWS, we are strengthening our commitment to providing future-proof, secure, and high-performance cloud ERP solutions.”



About Forterro®



Founded in 2012, Forterro has grown to become a category leader in industrial software – with strongholds in Europe's top production economies, as well as regional service hubs and development centres around the world. From more than 40 office locations, its 1,800+ employees provide and support software for more than 13,000 industrial businesses. Its products are deeply rooted in the demands of their local geography, and each is designed to strengthen and accelerate customers' ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively.



About AWS



Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 108 Availability Zones within 34 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.



Media Contacts



Paul Allen, Rise PR

Email: paul@risepr.co.uk

Phone: +44 7515 199487



Rachel Woodford, PR & Communications

Email: rachel.woodford@forterro.com

Phone: +44 7887 791475