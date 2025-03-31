The luxury industry continues to captivate younger generations, drawn to its unique blend of precision and excellence. To prepare future leaders capable of preserving the craft, prestige, and innovation of this sector, it is essential to offer academic programmes that are deeply connected to industry players.



Against this backdrop, the International Master in Luxury Management, a joint programme by POLIMI Graduate School of Management and NEOMA Business School, is proud to announce prestigious new partnerships with Bvlgari, Ferrari, and Louis Vuitton.



These collaborations provide students with unparalleled opportunities to merge theoretical learning with hands-on projects. Through transformative educational experiences and interactions with passionate industry experts, students gain an integrated understanding of the luxury value chain—from design and production to communication and distribution.



Three Partnerships Offering Insight into Real-World Challenges in Luxury



With global revenue in the luxury sector projected to grow by 2-4% in 2024 to an estimated €305 billion, the industry is showing strong momentum despite economic uncertainties. "Driven by increasing global demand, leading luxury houses are constantly on the lookout for new talent in areas such as design, digital marketing, customer relations, and supply chain management," explains Fabrizio Maria Pini, Director of the programme for POLIMI GSoM. "Meanwhile, younger generations remain eager to join this bold, creative sector, renowned for its commitment to innovation and its respect for tradition.", adds Tanja Bozic, Director of the programme for NEOMA.



As a flagship programme in luxury management education, the International Master in Luxury Management (IMLUX), a double-degree programme by POLIMI GSoM and NEOMA Business School, places close collaboration with industry at the core of its pedagogy. The goal? To provide students with an education that aligns seamlessly with recruiters' expectations and the sector's challenges. This mission takes on new depth with the announcement of three exceptional partnerships with Bvlgari, Ferrari, and Louis Vuitton. "We firmly believe that equipping students with the skills needed for strategic roles in the luxury sector requires offering them an optimal learning experience that combines advanced academic insights with direct industry contributions," says Fabrizio Maria Pini.



"The addition of these exclusive partnerships significantly enhances our students’ journey, blending theory and practice to cultivate essential skills tailored to the luxury market's demands. Our students will engage in concrete projects alongside internationally renowned professionals, strengthening both their expertise and their networks within the industry," adds Tanja Bozic.



Louis Vuitton: A Symbol of French Excellence and Craftsmanship



As a flagship brand of the LVMH group, Louis Vuitton is joining the International Master in Luxury Management as a partner. During their semester in France, students will participate in masterclasses, work on a case study combining innovation and excellence, and enjoy a rare opportunity to visit the Louis Vuitton ateliers. "We are delighted to partner with the International Master in Luxury Management," states Sarah BOUROUBA, Partnership Academic & Campus Engagement for Louis Vuitton. "For industries as demanding as luxury, passing down expertise is essential. The continuous innovation that defines our house compels us to stay close to the talent of tomorrow, sharing with them the contemporary challenges facing our brand."



At an inaugural kick-off event in October, IMLUX students engaged with Louis Vuitton experts in collection merchandising and sustainability to explore contemporary industry issues.



Bvlgari: Championing Italian Craftsmanship and Innovation



Renowned for its blend of innovation and Roman heritage, Bvlgari is another prestigious addition to the programme's roster of partners. "By partnering with the International Master in Luxury Management, we aim to provide students with a meaningful insight into Italian craftsmanship and the essence of the luxury industry while inspiring them with our brand’s distinctive know-how, aesthetic codes and values " says Laura Burdese, Bvlgari Deputy CEO.



During their semester in Italy, students will have the opportunity to engage with the renowned luxury brand and explore its heritage through the final project work and other dedicated initiatives.



Ferrari: Innovation, Exclusivity, and Team.



Since 1947, Ferrari has epitomised Italian craftsmanship and technological innovation. The iconic brand blends tradition and modernity, making it a natural fit for this programme. "Just as our brand has always invested in research and development, we are equally committed to fostering the next generation of talent. Our partnership with the International Master in Luxury Management aims to inspire students to tackle the luxury sector’s challenges while equipping them to become part of its legacy," explains Dennis de Munck (Head of University Partnerships at Ferrari S.p.a.)



As part of this partnership, students will have the opportunity to take on a special challenge, with the winning groups earning the chance to visit the renowned Ferrari Museum and factory in Maranello.



About IMLUX: A Global Academic Collaboration



Delivered entirely in English, the International Master in Luxury Management is a 15- to 18-month double-degree programme jointly developed by NEOMA Business School and POLIMI Graduate School of Management. Designed with an international outlook, the programme is divided into two semesters: starting from 2025, the first, in Milan, the global capital of fashion, and the second in Reims, a historical hub for champagne.



"This strategic collaboration enables our students to benefit from immersion in the academic and professional excellence of the luxury sectors, but also to prepare for contemporary challenges, particularly Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which is becoming a key lever for the future of luxury", states Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.



Attracting students from over 20 nationalities annually, the programme provides a multicultural environment reflecting the luxury industry’s global nature. Combining the heritage of French and Italian traditions with partnerships with iconic brands, the programme offers students a comprehensive view of the luxury value chain—from design to production, communication, and distribution. "Our students immerse themselves in the best of French and Italian business excellence, benefiting from the combined expertise and global prestige of our two institutions," adds Federico Frattini, Dean POLIMI GSoM.





