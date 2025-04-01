In time, the building of a green and sustainable future will be the result of small efforts from the business as a whole.

For many organisations, sustainability is no longer just a buzzword; it’s a critical component of their future success. With so much to consider when planning an organisation’s carbon reduction, integrating energy efficiency targets into their corporate strategy can guide businesses in successfully achieving their goals.



Senior Energy Consultant and EnCO Practitioner, Sam Arje, explores how organisations can align their energy efficiency with their corporate vision to help achieve their future goals.





Putting energy efficiency at the core



Organisations that make energy efficiency a key part of their strategic objectives are demonstrating that sustainability is a priority to their employees, customers, stakeholders and investors. When leaders integrate energy efficiency plans with business plans a cohesive approach is created across all levels of the business, enabling more than just senior management to contribute.





Communication is key



With so much planning required when transitioning to a more sustainable business, leaders may lose sight that an organisation’s biggest advocate for this change could be its workforce.



Encouraging employees to think more sustainably can motivate them to actively support and participate in energy efficiency initiatives. Integrating a staff engagement strategy into business plans fosters sustainable behaviour, enabling employees to work together towards a common goal and support the business.



By making energy efficiency a cornerstone of their corporate strategy, organisations demonstrate that they value long-term environmental stewardship and are dedicated to reducing their carbon footprint in collaboration with their employees.





Becoming an energy aware organisation



Changing a business’ culture to one that is more energy aware, aligning with its energy efficiency targets can be difficult. However, by educating employees about why a business is committed to reducing its impact on the planet and embracing more energy efficient initiatives, they will more likely come along on the journey.



Employees can be a business’ biggest supporters, however shifting to a culture of sustainability may take time. By building energy efficiency education and training into business plans, the people most passionate about the business are put at the heart of its transition.



A diverse and inclusive group of passionate people is key to endorsing the energy efficiency agenda that aligns with the business and its carbon reduction strategy. Empowering employees to confidently discuss and implement ideas that could contribute to energy savings and a reduced carbon footprint will be an essential tool in an energy efficiency strategy.



Giving employees responsibility, a common goal and knowledge, can inspire them to make a positive change for both the organisation and the planet.





Transparency and collaboration



Making energy efficiency changes that are incorporated into the corporate strategy requires not only a commitment to implementation but also a dedication to tracking progress. Monitoring with an energy efficiency action plan allows business stakeholders to follow the implementation and success of the initiatives introduced.



It is important that this information can be shared widely across the organisation, to ensure that employees, stakeholders and even customers understand that the commitment to change is underway and ensure that milestone achievements are celebrated.





Final thoughts



Energy efficiency plans that have been developed in line with a corporate strategy are easier to implement and benefit from. Making energy efficiency and sustainable practices a core part of an organisation’s operations and culture ensures that everyone, in time, will be a part of its success. Transparency about planned and implemented initiatives supports the adoption of energy efficiency and sustainable policies and behaviours. In time, the building of a green and sustainable future will be the result of small efforts from the business as a whole.



As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, organisations that invest in energy efficiency training and make it part of their culture will be better positioned to lead the way and make a meaningful impact.









About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.





About Sam Arje



Sam is an experienced energy project manager with a passion for sustainability, driving down energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions. He has solid experience in establishing successful sustainability strategies, managing a large utility spend, and implementing energy projects. He has won Energy Managers Association awards for energy reduction through organisational behaviour change and leading an energy management team.