1 April 2025 – Swindon, UK



One of the UK's original legal technology providers, Divorce-Online, is celebrating 25 years of operation on 5th April — marking a milestone in the evolution of affordable, fixed-fee legal services.



Launched in 1999 by then family law executive Mark Keenan, Divorce-Online was the first UK service to offer online document preparation for uncontested divorces, at a time when most law firms didn’t even use email.



Over the past two and a half decades, the business has grown from a £55 mail-in service into a leading provider of digital divorce and financial settlement solutions, reporting a £2.1 million consolidated turnover in 2024.



“Divorce-Online was created to solve a simple problem — that straightforward divorces were unnecessarily expensive and inaccessible,” said Keenan. “We’ve always believed that technology could make legal services faster, fairer, and more affordable.”



Tech-Driven Legal Services — Without the Buzzwords

Operating long before "legal tech" became a buzzword, Divorce-Online developed and launched its own client platform, DivorceTrack, in 2003. The system, now in its 15th version, has enabled end-to-end processing of divorce cases and consent orders for tens of thousands of clients.



In 2010, the company partnered with HMCTS and a forward-thinking district judge to pilot the digital submission of consent orders, a concept that was a forerunner to the modern Family Court portal.



Vertical Integration Through Law Firm Acquisition

In 2017, Divorce-Online acquired OLS Solicitors, a regulated law firm, to support the increasing demand for solicitor-drafted consent orders, separation agreements, and prenuptial contracts. This allowed the company to deliver both unreserved and reserved legal work under one umbrella.



Today, the group employs a hybrid team of caseworkers, paralegals, and solicitors, all supported by custom-built workflow automation.



Trusted by the Public – Including High-Profile Clients

While the majority of its clients are everyday people seeking low-cost and low-conflict divorce solutions, Divorce-Online has also supported high-profile individuals, including:



Gary Lineker – who has spoken publicly about using the service for a clean break agreement.



Kieran Hayler – who used the service to divorce Katie Price.



Michelle Bux – model and TV personality.



Kieran Hayler commented:



“Divorce-Online made the process so much simpler and more affordable. Everything was handled professionally and without stress — I’d recommend them to anyone looking for a straightforward way to sort things out.”



A Quiet Legal Disruptor

Despite the scale of its impact, Divorce-Online has remained 100% independent, with no external debt or venture capital backing. Its long-term growth has been fuelled by word-of-mouth, early adoption of SEO, and a clear commitment to consumer-focused legal services.



“We’re proud to have helped over 200,000 clients and created a model that works at scale without compromising quality,” said Keenan. “The industry is still evolving — but the case for fixed-fee, tech-supported legal services is now stronger than ever.”



About Divorce-Online

Divorce-Online is a UK-based legal services provider specialising in uncontested divorces, financial consent orders, and family law agreements. Founded in 1999, it was the first online divorce service in the UK and remains a market leader in digital fixed-fee solutions. Its services are supported by its sister firm, OLS Solicitors, a regulated provider of reserved legal work.



???? Head office: 01793 384029

???? mark.keenan@divorce-online.co.uk

???? Divorce-Online.co.uk