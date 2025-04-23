Independent ecommerce agency Swanky has been awarded Shopify Platinum Partner status.



This recognition places Swanky among the top 25 agencies in Shopify’s global ecosystem. In Europe, it is one of just four Platinum Partners delivering end-to-end Shopify services.



The Platinum tier is the highest in Shopify’s recently-revised Partner Program, reserved for the highest performing service partners. Agencies are tiered based on commercial impact and verified skill development, amongst other factors.



Swanky’s promotion to Platinum status marks a significant milestone for this international agency, which has offices in both the UK and Australia. Launching its first Shopify store in 2012, it was later one of only three agencies in Europe to be awarded ‘Shopify Plus Expert’ status when Shopify launched its partner program in 2016.



Since then, Swanky has worked with hundreds of brands around the world, delivering intelligent ecommerce solutions and data-driven digital growth strategies. Its portfolio includes the likes of meal-kit unicorn HelloFresh, Premiership football club Newcastle United, equine nutrition leader NAF (part of AB Agri and Associated British Foods), multinational brand owner One Retail Group, international fashion swimwear group Bond-Eye Group, and Indian self-care brand 82°E by Deepika Padukone.



Swanky offers a full suite of digital services to mid-market and enterprise retailers - all tailored to help brands scale on Shopify with speed and confidence. Its comprehensive offering spans ecommerce platform migrations, systems integration, web design, branding, digital marketing, experimentation and optimisation, custom Shopify app development and more.



“We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as a Shopify Platinum Partner,” said Dan Partridge, Global CEO of Swanky. “This recognition is nearly 15 years in the making. It is an incredible affirmation of hard work, vision, talent, creativity and resilience over the long-term.”



“This promotion has cemented our position at the forefront of Shopify’s dynamic global ecosystem. Shopify recognises that larger enterprises have more advanced requirements, and that they need mature partners to deliver high-profile transformation and change management projects. As one of those partners, we are committed to delivering exceptional solutions on Shopify, leveraging best-in-class methodology, strategy and technology.”



To learn more about Swanky’s Shopify services and its approach to enterprise ecommerce, visit swankyagency.com.



