Pro Optix, a leading provider of optical network solutions, has launched its innovative Combo Bi-Directional SFP Transceiver designed to simplify FTTx network upgrades from 1G to 10G. This market-first solution allows telecom providers and ISPs to upgrade networks efficiently without costly infrastructure overhauls, high labour costs, or extended service disruptions



Once the switch has been upgraded to 10G, the Combo BiDi enables seamless support for both 1G and 10G customers using a single port and transceiver—removing the need for full optical refreshes.



“Network upgrades have traditionally forced providers to choose between costly full-network overhauls or time-consuming port-by-port changes," said Dan Jarl, Commercial Product Manager at Pro Optix. "Our Combo Bi-Directional SFP eliminates this dilemma by allowing upgrades that reduce deployment complexity and minimise capital and operating costs.”



Simplify Upgrades, Scale Cost-Effectively

With just one initial switch-side installation, service providers can perform customer-side upgrades as needed to address growing bandwidth demands. This is ideal for mixed residential and business FTTx environments, as it allows providers to support both 1G and 10G services simultaneously while also reducing site visits, hardware costs, and network downtime.



The Combo Bi-Directional SFP offers significant improvements for providers during network upgrades, including:

• Cost-efficient future-proofing: Upgrade individual connections to 10G only when needed, minimising upfront investments and reducing repeated site visits.



• Reduced service interruptions: Perform customer-side upgrades without affecting other connections or requiring additional switch-side changes.



• Boost revenue: Achieve faster ROI than full network upgrades, with the flexibility to upsell and transition customers to 10G as demand grows.



• Vendor independence: The transceiver is fully compatible with standard 10G Bi-Directional SFPs. This gives service providers complete investment protection without vendor lock-in.





The Smart Solution to Scale FTTx Networks Flexibly

Unlike traditional offerings that need separate transceivers to operate at different speeds, the Combo Bi-Directional SFP houses 2 lasers to support dual-wavelength operation for 1G (1310/1550nm) and 10G (1270/1330nm) connections. Once installed at the switch, the advanced QUAD-OSA laser technology automatically detects incoming wavelengths and adjusts accordingly. This allows smooth transitions between speeds without the need for hardware changes at the switch side.



"The Combo Bi-Directional SFP is a game-changer in network upgrade technology," added Linus Nordgren, CEO at Pro Optix. "By enabling providers to upgrade based on customer demand, we're helping them modernise their infrastructure while balancing investments with revenue opportunities."

Now available from Pro Optix, the Combo Bi-Directional SFP offers a smarter, more streamlined way to scale FTTx networks efficiently. To request a sample or speak to the team about technical specifications contact sales@prooptix.com or +46 8 120 477 50.

https://www.prooptix.com/products/combo-bi-directional-fttx-...



About Pro Optix

Pro Optix has over 15 years of experience as one of the leading providers of optical network solutions in the Nordics. Trusted by major operators across Europe, including 4 of the largest telcos in the Nordics, we offer a comprehensive range of rigorously tested products, from transceivers to fiber optic cables and connectivity components. Our ISO-certified solutions are designed for maximum reliability and performance for telecom providers, ISPs, and enterprises across Europe and beyond. With fast delivery, proven technical expertise, and a deep understanding of the industry, we help customers deliver high-performance, low-latency connections that support their mission-critical applications.





CONTACT INFORMATION:

Pro Optix, Vikdalsvägen 50, 131 52 Nacka Strand, Sweden +46 8 120 477 50 / sales@prooptix.se

Motion Marketing, Virkesvägen 10, 120 30 Stockholm, Sweden