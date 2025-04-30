Embrace the change and lead by example, showing your commitment to sustainability and innovation.

As the UK accelerates towards a greener future, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is becoming increasingly important. For organisations, supporting employees in this transition not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also enhances corporate social responsibility and employee satisfaction. Service Delivery Director at TEAM Energy, Graham Paul, explores some effective ways employers can support their staff in the uptake of EVs.





What are the key points of legislation?



Phase-Out Dates



The UK government has set a two-phase approach to end the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles:

• By 2030: The sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned.

• By 2035: All new cars and vans must be fully zero-emission at the tailpipe. This includes electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.





Hybrid Vehicles



Between 2030 and 2035, new cars and vans that can drive a significant distance with zero emissions (such as plug-in hybrids) will still be allowed. The specific criteria for these vehicles will be defined through consultation with industry stakeholders.





Provide Charging Infrastructure



One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is the availability of charging points. Employers can install EV charging stations at the workplace, making it convenient for employees to charge their vehicles during working hours. This not only alleviates range anxiety but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainability.



The provision of free charging for electric vehicles at or near the workplace is exempt from being classified as a benefit in kind. This means that employees can charge their EVs without incurring additional tax liabilities, and employers do not need to report this benefit to HMRC. This exemption applies to both company-owned and privately-owned electric vehicles.





What are the benefits of providing free EV charging?



• Attracting and retaining talent

Offering free EV charging can be an attractive perk for current and potential employees, demonstrating your commitment to their well-being and the environment.

• Enhance corporate image

Supporting sustainable practices can enhance your organisation’s reputation and brand image, making it more appealing to clients, partners, and investors who value environmental responsibility.

• Contribute to environmental goals

By encouraging the use of electric vehicles, you are contributing to reducing carbon emissions and supporting the UK’s environmental goals.





Seamless EV Charging Implementation



Offer financial incentives



Financial incentives can significantly encourage employees to switch to EVs. Employers can provide subsidies or interest-free loans for the purchase of EVs. Additionally, offering salary sacrifice schemes where employees can lease EVs through their employer can make the transition more affordable.





Educate and raise awareness



Many employees may be hesitant to switch to EVs due to a lack of knowledge about their benefits and functionality. Employers can organise informational sessions, workshops, and webinars to educate staff about the advantages of EVs, such as lower running costs, reduced emissions, and government incentives.



TEAM’s EV Savings Calculator is designed to provide an estimate of the potential savings employees can enjoy by switching from traditional petrol or diesel vehicles to electric vehicles.





Promote EV carpooling



Encouraging carpooling among employees who own EVs can maximise the use of these vehicles and reduce the overall carbon footprint. Employers can facilitate carpooling programs and provide incentives for employees who participate.





Partner with EV providers



Forming partnerships with EV manufacturers or dealerships can provide employees with exclusive discounts and offers on EV purchases. This can make the transition to EVs more attractive and financially viable for staff.





Recognise and reward EV adoption



Recognising and rewarding employees who switch to EVs can create a positive culture around sustainability. This can be done through awards, public recognition, or additional benefits for those who make the switch.





Why Electric Vehicles are the smart choice for company car owners?



One of the most significant advantages of EVs is their lower Benefit in Kind (BIK) rates. As of the 2024/25 tax year, the BIK rate for electric cars is set at just 2%. This rate will gradually increase by 1% each year, reaching 5% by the 2027/28 tax year. In contrast, petrol and diesel vehicles typically have much higher BIK rates due to their higher CO2 emissions.



An employee driving a petrol or diesel company car with a BIK rate of 25% would pay significantly more in taxes compared to an employee driving an EV with a BIK rate of 2%. These savings can make a considerable difference in an employee’s take-home pay.



In addition to tax savings, EVs generally have lower running costs compared to petrol and diesel vehicles. Electricity is cheaper than petrol or diesel, and EVs have fewer moving parts, resulting in lower maintenance costs.



TEAM has supported a successful EV transition with a salary sacrifice scheme and the provision of 10 free charging points. Supporting your staff in the uptake of electric vehicles is a win-win for both the environment and your business. By providing the necessary infrastructure, financial incentives, and educational resources, employers can play a crucial role in accelerating the transition to a greener future. Embrace the change and lead by example, showing your commitment to sustainability and innovation.







ENDS



Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins - Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0) 01908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com

EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ

www.teamenergy.com





About TEAM



TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.