CloudPay doubles down on growth strategy with appointment of new Chief Revenue Officer



ANDOVER, UK - 01-05-2025 – CloudPay, the global leader in payroll and payments solutions, has formally announced the appointment of Tim Johnson as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately.



The appointment signals the organisation’s commitment to its accelerated growth strategy, following its significant capital investment of £120m in August 2024



Tim is a high-performing sales leader with a proven track record of delivering commercial success across a number of payroll businesses. With over 20 years of experience, Tim’s arrival completes the refreshed sales leadership team and signals further investment in business growth.



Tim Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer, CloudPay, commented:

“CloudPay is a beacon of excellence across the payroll landscape. Its award-winning product suite and best-in-category approach to customer service are true differentiators in a complex global industry. I look forward to playing a critical role in helping our customers to reach their benchmarks of growth and success.”



Roland Folz, Chief Executive Officer, CloudPay, added:

“Tim’s arrival marks a crucial step forward for our business, our brand and, above all, our customers. He will help strengthen how we drive growth, deliver value, and champion our partnerships. I look forward to welcoming Tim into the heart of our Executive Leadership Team, and supporting his strategy as he optimises our commercial levers, and maximises the potential of our main strategic investments.”







