To keep global heating below catastrophic levels, global emissions must be halved before 2030 and eliminated before 2050

TEAM Energy is proud to announce that its science-based net-zero target has been officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



TEAM is committed to reach net-zero emissions by 2030. As part of its bold plan to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90% from a 2019 base year.



By securing SBTi approval, TEAM joins a global movement of over 7,000 companies with validated science-based targets, reinforcing the urgency of climate action.





A journey of ambition and action



From the outset, TEAM Energy set two clear and ambitious objectives in its carbon reduction strategy. The first was successfully achieved in 2023, when the business reached carbon neutrality, demonstrating immediate commitment and action in the fight against climate change. This milestone was a crucial step in laying the foundation for deeper reductions.



Now, TEAM advances toward its second objective: achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, a target set 20 years ahead of the UK Government’s national goal.





The need for urgent action



The latest findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)—described by the United Nations as “code red for humanity”—make it clear that while limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C remains possible, urgent action is required to avoid surpassing this threshold. With the world dangerously close to this tipping point, rapid and deep emission reductions are more important than ever.





A science-led approach to net-zero



TEAM Energy’s carbon reduction plan prioritises direct emissions reductions (decarbonisation) as the core of its net-zero strategy. Any residual emissions have been neutralised in accordance with SBTi criteria before achieving net-zero emissions. TEAM’s approach follows a 1.5°C trajectory, a commitment that set out to be publicly validated through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), ensuring alignment with the most rigorous scientific standards.





A call for collective action



Graham Paul, Service Delivery Director at TEAM Energy, commented:



"Urgent and collective action is the key to tackling the climate crisis. To keep global heating below catastrophic levels, global emissions must be halved before 2030 and eliminated before 2050. At TEAM Energy, we are committed to supporting organisations on their journey to net-zero, providing the expertise and solutions needed to drive meaningful change. Through carbon reduction plans, sustainability reporting, and environmental compliance, we empower businesses to align with climate science, set ambitious science-based targets, and take decisive action toward a more sustainable future."



An officially approved net-zero target from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a powerful testament to TEAM’s commitment to minimising its environmental impact. By leading the way, TEAM not only drives meaningful change within its own operations but also inspires and empowers other organisations to take decisive climate action.





About the Science Based Targets initiative



The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organisation enabling companies and financial institutions worldwide to drive meaningful change. By developing rigorous standards, tools, and guidance, the SBTi empowers businesses to set robust GHG reduction targets in line with climate science. The initiative is incorporated as a charity, with a subsidiary dedicated to target validation services. Its partners include CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).



TEAM Energy is a member and a proud supporter of United Nations Global Compact a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. Its UN Global Compact membership aligns with its mission to help organisations lower their carbon emissions and reduce energy consumption.













