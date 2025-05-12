Lower energy bills, reduced maintenance costs, and avoiding fines for TM44 non-compliance all contribute to a healthier bottom line

Energy efficiency has great potential to make the biggest impact on organisations’ emissions, energy use, and costs in the shortest amount of time. One often overlooked area is the performance of air conditioning systems. TEAM Energy looks at why TM44 air conditioning inspections provide a valuable opportunity to enhance sustainability and shows how organisations can calculate their own potential savings.





What is a TM44 Air Conditioning Inspection?



TM44 is a set of guidelines and regulations that mandate regular inspections of air conditioning systems with an output of more than 12kW. These inspections are designed to assess the efficiency and performance of the systems, ensuring they operate optimally and sustainably. The inspections must be carried out by accredited energy assessors and are required every five years.





Sustainability benefits of TM44 Inspections



1. Improved Energy Efficiency



One of the primary benefits of TM44 inspections is the identification of inefficiencies in air conditioning systems. According to the government’s Energy Performance of Buildings framework, proper implementation of TM44 recommendations can result in energy savings of 30-40%, with even simple adjustments, such as modifying system settings, delivering 10-20% reductions. By pinpointing areas where energy is being wasted, organisations can take corrective actions to improve efficiency.



2. Reduced Carbon Footprint



Air conditioning systems can be significant contributors to a building’s carbon footprint. TM44 inspections help ensure that these systems are running efficiently, thereby reducing the overall carbon emissions. The built environment in the UK accounts for approximately 25% of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions. This includes emissions from the construction, maintenance, and demolition of buildings, as well as their day-to-day operation.



3. Enhanced System Performance



Regular inspections ensure that air conditioning systems are well-maintained and functioning at their best. This can extend the lifespan of the equipment, reduce the need for costly repairs, and prevent unexpected breakdowns. A well-maintained system is also less likely to leak refrigerants, which can be harmful to the environment.



4. Compliance with Regulations



Adhering to TM44 inspection requirements ensures that your business complies with UK regulations. Non-compliance can result in penalties and damage to your organisation’s reputation.





How to use the TM44 Savings Calculator



To help organisations understand the potential savings from TM44 inspections, use a simple and effective TM44 Air Conditioning Inspection Savings Calculator. This tool allows you to estimate the financial benefits of improving your air conditioning system’s efficiency. By entering details about your current system/s our calculator provides a clear picture of how much you could save on energy.



The calculated savings are based on saving of 20% in accordance with the government’s Energy Performance of Buildings framework statistics.



The calculator factors in the use of the air conditioning system either for cooling and/or heating.

Another factor influencing air conditioning demand is the building's fabric, which is assessed based on the building's age. The result of this calculation is that older buildings typically have a higher demand for air conditioning.





Understanding kW in air conditioning units



The term kWp stands for “kilowatt-peak,” which is a measure of the maximum power output of an air conditioning unit under optimal conditions. However, in the context of air conditioning systems, you are more likely to encounter the term kW (kilowatts), which indicates the power rating or capacity of the unit.



kW (Kilowatts): This is the standard unit of measurement for the power output of air conditioning systems. It reflects the rate at which the system can cool or heat a space. For example, a 5 kW air conditioner can provide 5 kilowatts of cooling or heating power.





Where to find the kW rating



To find the kW rating of your air conditioning unit, you can check the following:

• Nameplate or Data Tag: This is usually located on the side or back of the air conditioning unit. It provides essential information about the unit, including its power rating in kilowatts (kW) or watts (W).

• User Manual: The user manual or technical specifications document that comes with the air conditioning unit will also list the power rating.

• Manufacturer’s Website: If you do not have access to the physical unit or manual, you can often find the specifications on the manufacturer’s website by searching for the model number.



Tip – the use of AI tools, like Copilot and ChatGPT, is one of the quickest and simplest way to find the kW rating if you have the make and model number to hand.



Using an air conditioning savings calculator can help you make informed decisions about investing in air conditioning system upgrades and maintenance. It’s a valuable tool for planning your sustainability initiatives and maximising your energy efficiency.



Improved energy efficiency and air conditioning system performance translate into financial savings. Lower energy bills, reduced maintenance costs, and avoiding fines for TM44 non-compliance all contribute to a healthier bottom line. These savings can be reinvested into other sustainability initiatives within your organisation.



TM44 air conditioning inspections offer a range of sustainability benefits for organisations. From improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprints to ensuring regulatory compliance and achieving financial savings. By prioritising regular TM44 inspections, your business can enhance its sustainability efforts, demonstrate corporate responsibility, and contribute to a more sustainable world.









