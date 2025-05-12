Responding to the reforms to tighten up the UK’s immigration system announced this morning, the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has welcomed the move, but has advised that careful collaboration with businesses and recruiters is needed as the finer details are agreed.







Shazia Imtiaz, General Counsel at APSCo commented:







“The UK must be able to compete on a global scale for highly skilled talent in sectors that are struggling with resources, including science, technology and healthcare. The focus from the Government’s announcement suggests this will be the case through these reforms. Of course, the devil is in the detail and we will need to review the full scope of the White Paper to truly ascertain if these plans are fit for purpose and allow businesses to still access core skills that are required to boost the economy and upskill the domestic workforce.







“However, as much as we agree that the UK skills market needs to be the focus for Government investment, we cannot overlook the critical role that international talent plays in remits that are facing a talent deficit. The plan to cut overseas care worker recruitment, for example, has the potential to only add to the resourcing headache the sector already faces unless managed appropriately.







“We are also keen to understand how the Labour Market Evidence Group (LMEG) will operate, and it will be key to ensure that this Group, like the Government, continues to consult and take feedback from the private sector and those working to fill key roles within it, including APSCo members. We will be consulting with members on the full details of the White Paper and will ensure that feedback is communicated with Government representatives at this crucial stage.”









