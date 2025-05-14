Our presence reinforces our dedication to delivering solutions that simplify recruitment while keeping people at the heart of hiring.

Reach ATS, a leader in applicant tracking system (ATS) technology in the UK, is excited to announce its return to In-house Recruitment Live Manchester, taking place on 15th May 2025 at the iconic Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.



Following a successful showing in 2024, Reach ATS is once again set to demonstrate how its advanced recruitment technology continues to transform talent acquisition. As one of the North West's flagship events for internal recruitment professionals, In-house Recruitment Live offers an ideal platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and exploring cutting-edge recruitment tools.



“We’re proud to be part of this key industry event again,” said Tony Cox, Managing Director at Reach ATS. “Our presence reinforces our dedication to delivering solutions that simplify recruitment while keeping people at the heart of hiring.”



Renowned for its intuitive, people-first approach, Reach ATS empowers HR teams with smart automation, seamless candidate experiences, and exceptional customer support. At this year’s event, the team behind the applicant tracking system will discuss the latest features and enhancements to its platform, aimed at improving efficiency, compliance, and engagement throughout the hiring journey.



In-house recruiters play a pivotal role in shaping workplace culture and driving business success by securing the right talent at the right time. Reach ATS understands the unique challenges these professionals face—from managing high volumes of applicants to delivering a seamless candidate experience—and provides purpose-built tools to support them every step of the way.



Attendees are invited to connect with the Reach ATS team on-site for live demos, tailored advice, and insights into how technology can make a meaningful difference in today’s complex hiring landscape.



To learn more about Reach, their recruitment solutions, and for an overview of the applicant tracking system itself, visit https://reach-ats.com/product/



For event details, visit In-house Recruitment Live Manchester.







About Reach ATS



Reach ATS is a UK-based provider of an enterprise-grade applicant tracking system. Focused on delivering technology that simplifies and humanises recruitment, Reach ATS helps businesses of all sizes find, connect with, and hire the right people faster and more effectively.



Media Contact:

Tony Cox

Managing Director, Reach ATS

tony.cox@reach-ats.com

Tel: 01527 574408