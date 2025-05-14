Renowned skincare expert, Joanne Evans, is bringing her sought-after techniques to the heart of London with an exclusive facial residency at the iconic John Bell & Croyden. Known for her results-driven approach and A-list clientele, Joanne’s residency promises a unique opportunity to experience transformative skincare in one of the city’s most prestigious wellness destinations. Joanne’s highly anticipated residency offers clients direct access to her in-demand treatments - without the year-round waiting list.



Regarded as one of the UK’s top facialists and founder of SKIN MATTERS, Joanne has over 30 years’ experience as a skin expert and aesthetician. Widely recognised for her transformative skincare techniques, Joanne continues to lead in the beauty industry by focusing on pro-ageing techniques.



At the heart of Joanne’s success is her 360° approach to skincare. Her treatments combine the latest technologies - from deep cleansing and laser therapy to skin nutrition, cosmetic maintenance, and holistic lifestyle recommendations - ensuring that every client receives tailored, comprehensive care. Her offerings are some of the most effective and non-invasive treatments available today and her skill, expertise and professionalism is unsurpassed.



“We are absolutely delighted to welcome renowned facialist Joanne Evans to John Bell & Croyden for her new bi-monthly residency. Joanne’s reputation and hands-on expertise have made her one of the most sought-after names in skincare which perfectly complements our commitment to offering the very best in wellness. We know our customers will be just as excited as we are to experience her expertise firsthand.”

– Alexander Johnston, General Manager, John Bell & Croyden



Appointments for Joanne Evans’ facial residency will be available in store at John Bell & Croyden from Monday 19th May 2025 on a bi-monthly basis. Early booking is strongly advised.



Prices starting from £400.



For more information please contact Julia Price at julia@juliaprice.co.uk