Transense Technologies plc, a UK developer of Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) torque and temperature sensing systems, has signed a new licensing and supply agreement with ISI Interconnect Systems, a Molex company, to support the packaging and distribution of its proprietary SAW Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) technology in the United States.



The agreement follows more than 12 months of technical and commercial development with ISI and marks a significant milestone in Transense’s expansion within the US defence and aerospace sectors.



Under the terms of the agreement, ISI will carry out final device packaging at its advanced semiconductor facility in Camarillo, California. The packaged ASICs will then be supplied by ISI to end customers within the US, creating a domestic supply chain for Transense’s specialist technology.



Developed by Transense, the ASIC is a key component in SAW torque and temperature sensor systems and is typically built into electronic control units (ECUs) where precise and high-reliability signal processing is critical. The packaging process transforms bare die chiplets into high-integrity, rugged surface mount electronics components, suitable for a variety of demanding applications such as aerospace engine output torque sensing.



Ryan Maughan, Managing Director at Transense, said: "This collaboration has been under development for over 12 months, and we are delighted to have it signed. Establishing an ASIC packaging solution within the US offers significant benefits to our customers in terms of responsiveness, logistics, and overall supply chain security.”



"With ISI’s technical capabilities and experience in high-reliability semiconductor packaging, we’re confident in the quality and reliability of the finished components. It’s an important step forward as we scale up activity in the US market.



“This end-to-end production flow within the USA, from wafer manufacturing, to dicing and final packaging, positions Transense to be able to respond more flexibly to demand from US customers and enhances the resilience of its supply chain at a critical time for global electronics production.”



Tom Casey, Vice President of ISI, commented: "We’re excited to be working with Transense on this highly specialised packaging process. Our Camarillo facility is well equipped for this kind of precision work, and we’re pleased to support the delivery of such innovative technology to key sectors in the United States.”



The agreement strengthens Transense’s US supply chain for ASIC production and defence/aerospace applications. It is expected to generate a substantial new revenue stream for the business based on forecast end customer demand.



Photo caption: (Left to Right) Tom Casey, Vice President of ISI and Ryan Maughan, Managing Director at Transense Technologies plc.



Notes to Editors:



About Transense Technologies:

Transense Technologies is a UK-based innovator in sensor systems. It operates through two business units:



Translogik offers advanced solutions for tyre management and vehicle condition monitoring, providing cutting-edge tools and software to enhance safety, compliance and operational efficiency in the automotive and fleet sectors.



SAWsense is a developer of Surface Acoustic Wave torque and temperature sensing systems.



Find out more at: https://www.transense.com/.



About SAWsense and the significance of this agreement:

SAWsense designs and develops specialist sensor systems for integration into OEM products based on proprietary Surface Acoustic Wave (“SAW”) technology. SAWsense technology is increasingly used by leading global players in aerospace, automotive E-drive, robotics, and motorsport applications. Customers in these demanding markets require robust supply chain solutions across multiple locations.



This agreement secures the final stage of production for the current generation of Transense ASIC with a world class, aerospace accredited, microelectronics manufacturer. It provides a secure supply chain to fulfill projected demand from customers as they begin to ramp up production of engines that use Transense sensing technology.



About ISI Interconnect Systems and Molex:

