Solace Cyber, a leading UK Cyber Security business, underscores the increasing cyber threats targeting the retail industry, emphasising the Potential for vulnerabilities within supply chains.



Recent high-profile attacks on retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Harrods, and Co-op have highlighted the potential of significant weaknesses, particularly through third-party vendor integrations.



According to the UK Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2025, just over one in ten businesses (14%) reviewed the risks posed by their immediate suppliers, and fewer than one in ten (7%) assessed risks across their wider supply chain—highlighting a widespread gap in supply chain vigilance.



"The retail sector is under increased threat from cyber criminals exploiting supply chain vulnerabilities," said David Wing, Managing Director at Solace Cyber. "Inside analysis indicates that compromised third-party suppliers often serve as entry points for these attacks, leading to substantial data breaches and operational disruptions."



Solace Cyber advocates for a multi-faceted approach to bolster cyber security in the retail sector:



• Enhanced Vendor Management: Implementing stringent cyber security standards for all third-party partners.

• Adoption of Zero Trust Models: Ensuring that every user and device is verified before granting access to systems.

• Regular System Updates: Keeping software and security protocols up to date to protect against known vulnerabilities.

• Employee Training: Educating staff about phishing and other social engineering tactics to prevent inadvertent breaches.



"It's imperative for retailers to adopt a forward-thinking approach to cyber security," stated David. "This involves not only securing their internal systems but also ensuring that every entity within their supply chain upholds stringent cyber security standards."



Solace Cyber remains committed to supporting retailers in fortifying their defences against evolving cyber threats.



About Solace Cyber

Solace Cyber is a UK-based cyber security firm



With a focus on proactive threat detection and response, Solace Cyber helps organisations safeguard their digital assets and maintain operational integrity.



