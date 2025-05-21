Game-changing technology from Zuant uses Matterport’s 3D photography to create an immersive virtual experience which seamlessly integrates with CRM. Zuant 3D transforms lead capture and maximises conversion rates by as much as 20%. A digital scan of a physical space is used to create a ‘digital twin’ which converts a live event in to a virtual experience and opens up sales channels to a 24/7 global audience.



According to Pete Gillett, CEO of Zuant, “Zuant 3D has a great advantage over traditional interactions, as it can either be an entirely exclusive experience for a customer to self-navigate alone, or a guided tour with dual controls for sales agents to use”.



“The technology has applications across all kinds of sectors including trade shows, events, retail, property, manufacturing, construction and hospitality. Toshiba used Zuant 3D to be able to run live virtual tours of their tradeshow stand which maximised opportunities during the show, as well as extending the life of their tradeshow booth, ensuring that they were still generating leads long after the show had finished. On average clients see a tenfold improvement in lead quality using Zuant 3D”.



Electrical equipment manufacturer Plug Power used Zuant 3D to provide a virtual alternative to the in-person launch of its new ‘Gigafactory’. A 3D scan of the factory was transformed into a virtual factory tour and included all of the tour stops that would be used at the live event. Each tour stop featured a video presentation from one of the subject experts, as well as access to more information and support on demand. Tailored links to information could be sent in follow-up emails to maximise lead conversion.



1600 people attended the Plug Power virtual event and made over 65,000 interactions in the 3D space from all over the world. According to Tracy Oakland, Global Events Manager, at Plug Power: “We have valued customers and partners in Europe, Asia and beyond - hybrid events allow us to include them in what we’re doing. We just couldn’t have handled the insane traffic for our Gigafactory launch in any other way. There’s no question we will use Zuant 3D again. We are building green hydrogen production plants across the US and we fully intend on doing at least one, if not multiple, tours of those facilities using Zuant 3D.”



For more information about Zuant 3D visit www.zuant3d.com

