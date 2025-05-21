The Autoimmune Support and Awareness Foundation (ASAF) is proud to announce that internationally acclaimed magician Steven Frayne, (formarly known globally as Dynamo) has officially joined the charity as its Patron.



Diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at a young age, Steven Frayne has been candid about his ongoing battle with the autoimmune condition. His personal experience, combined with his resilience and public platform, makes him a powerful advocate for those living with autoimmune diseases.





"I know first hand how isolating and unpredictable autoimmune conditions can be," said Steven. "Becoming Patron of the Autoimmune Support and Awareness Foundation is deeply personal to me. I want to help shine a light on these often invisible illnesses, support those affected, and push for more understanding, research, and compassion."



Founded by Asal Shirazi BEM, the ASAF is committed to raising awareness, educating the public, and supporting individuals living with a wide range of autoimmune conditions—from lupus and rheumatoid arthritis to Crohn’s disease and multiple sclerosis.



"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Steven as our Patron," said Asal Shirazi BEM. "His courage, openness, and authenticity resonate with so many in our community. With Steven’s support, we can reach more people, break down stigma, and advocate for the change our autoimmune warriors deserve."



As Patron, Steven will play a key role in campaigns, events, and initiatives that align with ASAF’s mission to unmask the hidden struggles of autoimmune disease and empower those living with it.



For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:



Email: info@minibizpr.com

Phone: [07843055357]

Website: www.asafoundation.org





About the Autoimmune Support and Awareness Foundation

The ASAF is a UK-based charity dedicated to increasing awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and providing education and support for individuals and families affected by autoimmune diseases. Through advocacy, community engagement, and education, the foundation aims to improve lives and bring visibility to these often misunderstood conditions.