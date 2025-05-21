London, UK, 21st May 2025– The highly anticipated Tech Trailblazers Awards 2025, the first independent technology awards for startups, now in its 14th year, have officially opened for nominations, inviting the most innovative and promising startups from around the world to showcase their achievements. Exclusively focused on the technology startup ecosystem, these prestigious awards aim to recognize and celebrate groundbreaking technology companies that are shaping the future of B2B technology across multiple sectors.



This year, the awards cover an expanded list of 20 categories, reflecting the dynamic and evolving landscape of technology innovation. From artificial intelligence and fintech to quantum computing and robotics, as well as Diversity, Investment and individual CxO awards, the categories are designed to highlight the best and brightest startups driving progress and transforming industries.



Key Highlights of the 2025 Tech Trailblazers Awards:



• Two new categories: Quantum computing and Robotics



• Exclusively for Startups: Open only to startups up to C-Series funding, ensuring an unparalleled focus on emerging innovators.



• 20 Categories: Covering 16 key technology sectors, including AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cloud, Containers, Developer, Fintech, Internet of Things, Networking, Quantum Computing, Robotics, Security, Storage, Sustainable IT and Telecoms as well as Diversity, Investment categories and individual awards for CxOs



• Firestarter category: Open exclusively to young NON-VC backed startups under 3 years old.



• Global Recognition: Winners will gain international exposure, validation from industry leaders, and opportunities for media coverage.



• Early bird discount.



"Startups are the lifeblood of innovation, and the Tech Trailblazers Awards are designed to spotlight their critical role in driving technological advancement," said Chief Trailblazer and Tech Trailblazers Awards founder, Rose Ross. "By opening nominations globally, we aim to discover and celebrate enterprise technology startups that are not only disrupting industries but also creating meaningful impact on a global scale."



Nominations Now Open

Startups can now submit their nominations through the official Tech Trailblazers Awards website at www.techtrailblazers.com.



Nominations close 29th August 2025 and all entries will be reviewed by an esteemed panel of industry experts and thought leaders.



Early bird discount ends 27th June 2025.



For more information, category details, and nomination guidelines, visit www.techtrailblazers.com or email innovate@techtrailblazers.com.



Follow the Tech Trailblazers on X and LinkedIn, or sign up here to receive the newsletter with the Awards news, updates and timelines.



About the Tech Trailblazers Awards

Tech Trailblazers is a new concept in awards, designed explicitly for smaller businesses and startups that are 7 years old or less and at C-series funding or below. The Awards have low barriers to entry and not only recognize startup innovation but promote, and help self-promote, winners and runners up. www.techtrailblazers.com.



Ends



Media contact:



Vicki Porter

Omarketing (for The Tech Trailblazers)

vicki@omarketing.com

UK: +44 (0)20 8255 5225







