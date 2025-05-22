Blending heritage with innovation to bring British luxury to the Japanese market



Imaginaire has recently delivered a bespoke Shopify website for David Morris, one of Britain’s most prestigious fine jewellers, supporting the brand’s strategic move into the Japanese market. Renowned for their handcrafted high and fine jewellery, David Morris specialises in creating exquisite pieces using the world's rarest gemstones, combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative design, with each creation reflecting a commitment to elegance, individuality, and timeless beauty.



Replicating the brand's luxury UK site, the project supports David Morris’ entry into Japan, where they recently opened their first boutique in Osaka. For this next phase of growth, David Morris turned to Imaginaire to develop a platform that could communicate its heritage of British luxury while providing a seamless digital experience tailored to Japanese audiences.



The new platform represents a significant shift in the jeweller’s global digital strategy and is designed to bring the in-store experience online, through mobile-first design, localised content, user-friendly navigation and elegant UX architecture that meets the high expectations of new luxury consumers.



Tailored for luxury, built for performance



To ensure scalability and performance, Imaginaire built the site on a Shopify foundation, paired with a headless CMS architecture using Sanity and Next.js. This gives the David Morris team full flexibility to manage content and future campaigns, while providing the technical performance needed to deliver fast page loads and a refined experience across all neccessary devices, including desktop, mobile and tablet.



Imaginaire's approach was rooted in close collaboration. Every phase of the project, from discovery and localisation through to deployment, was shaped by a shared understanding of David Morris’ values, aspirations, and audience. As part of Imaginaire’s commitment to delivering a truly localised experience, all Japanese translations for the website were completed in-house by Head Developer, Dylan Brain, ensuring that language choices remained tightly aligned with both the technical structure and the brand’s tone of voice.



Highlighted features:



Fully localised ecommerce platform designed for the Japanese luxury market

Headless CMS architecture powered by Sanity and Next.js for performance and flexibility

Shopify integration for scalable product and checkout management

Mobile-first responsive design

User-friendly mega menus and product filtering

Customisable content areas to support long-term brand storytelling and seasonal campaigns

Optimised for Japanese SEO to support discoverability and brand reach



“This wasn’t just about launching a website, it was about helping a heritage brand speak to a new audience in a meaningful way through modern technologies and sleek design,” said Dylan Brain, Head Developer at Imaginaire. “We approached this as a strategic, long-term platform, ensuring the tech stack was flexible, fast, and ready for growth, while staying true to the luxury feel David Morris is known for.”