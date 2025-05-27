We’re excited to be working with Qured to prioritise the health of our team members” said Gary Hateley, Director at Anderman & Company

Anderman & Company is pleased to announce a new partnership with Qured, a leading provider of healthcare screening services, offering essential support and resources to Anderman & Company’s UK teams.

With a strong commitment to supporting the health and well-being of its teams, Anderman & Company has partnered with Qured to provide personal health screenings that deliver actionable insights for early health intervention. By focusing on preventative healthcare, Anderman & Company and Qured’s employee health screening program aims to detect the earliest signs of the most common conditions that impact the workforce.

The initiative provides comprehensive clinical support, advanced diagnostics, and ongoing care to help employees make lasting changes for better health. By focusing on both physical health and overall well-being, this partnership reflects the company’s dedication to creating a healthy, balanced work environment where everyone has the resources they need to perform at their best.

“We’re excited to be working with Qured to prioritise the health of our team members” said Gary Hateley, Director at Anderman & Company. “By partnering with Qured, we are ensuring that our people have access to the support they need to stay healthy and happy, ultimately helping everyone thrive together.”

The Qured team, led by Lyz Swanton and Alex Templeton, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this initiative. Specialising in providing accessible healthcare services for businesses, Qured’s services are designed to help employees take proactive steps towards improving their physical and mental health.

Lyz Swanton Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer commented "We're delighted that Anderman & Company chose to work with Qured out of the many health services that are available - it shows their commitment not just to their people now, but their future health by taking a truly preventative approach. At Qured we know that good health is good business, and are happy to be working with another forward-looking team who believes the same."



About Anderman & Company

Established in 1947, Anderman & Company Limited is a global leader in providing innovative ceramic materials and high-voltage electrical transmission solutions. With over 75 years of expertise, we offer tailored supply chain solutions to industries worldwide, including aerospace, automotive, power generation, and alternative energy. With presence across the UK, France, USA, China, and Southeast Asia enables Anderman & Company support customers across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Press Enquires contact - Ralph Risk on 0774 8808 519

email: r.risk@rr-marketing.co.uk

For more information about Anderman & Company, please visit www.andermangroup.com.

For more information about Qured, please visit https://www.qured.com/