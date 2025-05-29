our age assurance technology is accurate, privacy-preserving and scalable

Swiss AI firm gaining global momentum with privacy-first approach to facial age estimation in 90+ countries, including the UK, US, France and Australia



London – 29 May, 2025 – Safety Tech company Privately SA has reached a significant new milestone, with almost 300,000 age checks monthly using its privacy-preserving solutions, AgeAI (offline) and FaceAssure (online).



Deployed in more than 90 countries, including the UK, US, France, and Australia, Privately’s solutions are fully anonymous, AI-powered facial age estimation tools that provide compliant and frictionless age checks. They require no ID uploads, no additional apps, and do not store any biometric data.



As regulators tighten enforcement under the UK Online Safety Act, EU Digital Services Act, and US KOSA, the demand for effective, scalable age assurance is accelerating. By July 2025, OFcom requires all services offering adult content to implement robust age verification or face severe penalties.



"We’ve shown that our age assurance technology is accurate, privacy-preserving and scalable,” said Deepak Tewari, CEO of Privately SA. “It’s now being deployed globally to protect children, enable safe access, and build trust across digital ecosystems. Ensuring that age checks are done locally on the user’s device goes a long way in assuring customers and service providers about data privacy.”



Privately’s SaeftyTech has already been used by organisations such as BBC, Samsung, Vodafone and Save the Children, and is currently being trialled by major gaming studios and social platforms. While AgeAI is installed in around 80 retail locations across the UK, France and the US, FaceAssure is being rolled out by leading gaming and social media platforms as well as for Australia’s national age assurance trials.



Unlike traditional solutions that redirect users to third-party apps, rely on ID uploads or collect personal data, Privately’s tools embed directly into apps, websites and retail systems. No images are stored or transmitted, offering seamless compliance with global privacy laws like GDPR, and the UK Children’s Code.



“This isn’t just regulatory box-ticking,” added Tewari. “Age assurance is becoming part of the internet’s future, the essential infrastructure and the minimum guarantee that platforms will have to provide its users.”



