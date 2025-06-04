Staffordshire, 04 June 2025 – Wall panels are no longer just a backdrop - they’re the standout feature of UK interiors in 2025. According to new search insights12, UK Google searches for “wall panels” have surged by 50% year-on-year, now exceeding 110,000 per month, as homeowners and renters turn to bold, low-maintenance materials to upgrade their spaces.



From waterproof bathroom cladding to retro slat walls and tactile 3D finishes, wall panels are booming, and DBS Bathrooms, a leading UK supplier, is seeing that shift firsthand. Wall panels now account for 70% of the company’s total sales4, driven by the rise of DIY renovations and an appetite for affordable, stylish design.



“Walls are no longer background elements - they're the centrepieces of modern interiors,” says Cory Powell, Co-Director at DBS Bathrooms. “Consumers want design solutions that reflect their personality, work in tight spaces, and are easy to install without professional help. Wall panels tick every box.”



What’s Fueling the Wall Panel Boom?



A powerful mix of cultural shifts, digital trends, and DIY appeal is driving the wall panel surge across the UK. Millennials and Gen Z renters are turning bland rentals into personalised spaces, while post-lockdown homeowners seek comfort through textured, cosy materials, according to Pinterest. Eco-conscious buyers favour VOC-free, recyclable panels, and social platforms like TikTok and Pinterest are flooded with wall panel makeovers, boosting visibility and demand3.



DIY is a major force: 40–45% of DBS Bathrooms customers install panels themselves4, and are drawn to simple installation designs and video tutorials.



Behind the High Style, Low Effort, Rising Sales



Wall panels are winning over consumers who want stylish results with minimal effort. Popular choices include marble and stone-effect finishes, 3D textures, and slatted panels - especially in moisture-prone areas like bathrooms and kitchens. Panels are prized for being wipe-clean, durable, and easy to install4.



Internal DBS Bathrooms data confirms the trend:



• Wall panel sales rose 1–2% from 2023 to 2024, with shower panels up 15.5% in Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024.



• Slat panels are the fastest-growing style; white and marble-effect PVC remain top sellers



• 70% of purchases support renovations, not new builds



• The South East favours stone-look panels, while the North West leans toward wood-effect styles.



Social Proof and Digital Influence



Pinterest data shows 1,000+ UK mentions of “wall panels” in the past 30 days, with high engagement from style-savvy users. 57% are female with key interests in interior design and décor3. Five themes dominate the conversation:



• Style Meets Simplicity – Big visual payoff, easy process



• Bathroom Transformation – Functional, luxe upgrades



• Decor-Driven Design – Personal expression through panels



• DIY-Friendly Materials – Wood and PVC for ease



• Practical Value – Long-lasting, low-maintenance appeal



Social media content featuring panel transformations receives 40% more engagement3 than posts showcasing traditional tiles, particularly among TikTok and Instagram users.



The Takeaway: Walls Are No Longer Backgrounds - They’re Centrepieces



Why It Matters



This trend reflects a deeper shift in how people engage with their living spaces - seeking affordable luxury, customisation, and functionality without compromise. For the interiors market, it signals robust demand for versatile, stylish products that cater to empowered, design-conscious consumers. For homeowners, it’s about creating spaces that feel like home, on their terms.



Wall panels have emerged as the perfect interior solution, delivering bold design, practical benefits, and DIY-friendly appeal as UK homeowners and renters continue to prioritise style, sustainability, and simplicity.



“With strong consumer interest, rising sales, and cultural momentum, wall panelling is more than a passing trend - it’s a design movement reshaping the way consumers live, renovate, and personalise their homes,” says Cory Powell, Co-Director at DBS Bathrooms. “We’re proud to be part of this transformation and excited for what’s ahead in 2025 and beyond.”





About DBS Bathrooms



DBS Bathrooms is a leading UK supplier of waterproof wall panels, ceiling panels, and flooring. Known for quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service, DBS helps homeowners transform interiors with affordable, stylish, and easy-to-install solutions.



